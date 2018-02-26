Log in
Axiom Mining : Cleansing Statement

02/26/2018

Axiom Mining Limited

ARBN 119 698 770

Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace

Brisbane, QLD 4000

Australia

T + 61 7 3319 4100[email protected]www.axiom-mining.com

26 February 2018

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

CLEANSING STATEMENT

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

Axiom Mining Limited ('the Company') issued 2,252,759 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on conversion of Convertible Notes pursuant to the Convertible Note Agreement outlined in the Company's announcement of 16 June 2017.

As required under section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 ('Act'), the Company gives notice that:

  • 1 The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

  • 2 This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act.

  • 3 As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

    • a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • b) section 674 of the Act.

  • 4 As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in section 708A (7) and section 708A (8) of the Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue was released on 26 February 2018.

Yours faithfully

Brent Hofman Local Agent

Legal/48727178_1

Axiom Mining Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:36:01 UTC.

