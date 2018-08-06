Ayla Networks : Announces New IoT Platform Release With Improved Wireless Module and IoT Application Development Capabilities

Ayla
Networks, whose Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service
(PaaS) delivers industry-leading device management and application
enablement, today announced new capabilities to its IoT platform that
will further simplify the ability to gain business value from IoT. This
new Ayla IoT platform release overcomes restrictions on choosing
wireless modules to connect to the Ayla IoT cloud and streamlines the
creation of enterprise applications that use IoT device data.
A new Ayla portable software agent significantly cuts the time needed to
get to market with IoT initiatives, by allowing manufacturers to select
essentially any cellular or Wi-Fi module and have it connect easily to
the Ayla IoT cloud. For makers of IoT solutions and service providers,
the Ayla IoT platform has added new application enablement capabilities
that make it faster and easier to build both mobile and web-based
enterprise applications that take advantage of IoT data.
“IoT applications and use cases continue to grow in size and complexity,
and Ayla Networks is committed to keeping our IoT platform technology a
step ahead of what the market needs,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla
Networks. “Our new portable device agent allows business priorities,
rather than connectivity technology, to dictate the basis for choosing
hardware modules to connect devices to the IoT cloud. And our expanded
application enablement capabilities will be particularly useful for
enterprises, service providers and manufacturers that are getting
started on IoT projects and want to scale quickly and innovate faster.”
Ayla Portable Agent Overcomes Restrictions on Module Choice
To connect to an IoT cloud, devices use an embedded cellular or Wi-Fi
module, comprising both a hardware chip and a software agent, that
provides wireless cloud connectivity. Until now, IoT software agents had
to be built and certified to work with a specific chip and module type,
an expensive process that could take a year or more and involve
significant certification overhead.
The new Ayla portable agent circumvents this problem by enabling
connectivity to the Ayla IoT cloud from any cellular or Wi-Fi
module—without the lengthy process of certifying a different software
agent for each chip or module variation, and without having to generate
source code to port the agent to a chosen module. As a result, IoT
solution providers that want to connect to the Ayla IoT cloud are no
longer restricted to a list of certified cellular or Wi-Fi modules;
instead, they can take a bring-your-own (BYO) approach to IoT modules.
“The Ayla portable agent will help companies with the development of new
IoT products by reducing the burden on module hardware selection,
allowing them to concentrate on differentiating their offerings to serve
rapidly expanding markets,” said Jessica Yu, director of WP1 PLM for
Universal Global Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd.
“As a world-leading communications module manufacturer, LITE-ON
appreciates partners with Ayla Networks to make it easier for our
customers to complete the ‘last mile’ of their IoT applications,” said
Steven Wu, general manager for the Internet Communication Modules (ICM)
business unit of LITE-ON. “With growing demand for low-power wide-area
network (LPWAN) chips, enabling easy access to the Ayla IoT cloud will
expand the markets for our comprehensive communications modules.”
“We believe that the Ayla portable agent will allow us to offer a more
diverse range of modules to a wider range of industries,” said Antony
Chen, marketing director of AMPAK Technology Inc. “The combination of
our modules and easy Ayla IoT cloud access will help our customers win
in the smart device market by offering more creative and cost-effective
products.”
“The Ayla portable agent will help manufacturers save significant
amounts of time and effort in developing and connecting their IoT
solutions,” said Patrick Lin, product marketing director of AzureWave
Technologies Inc.
The Ayla portable agent includes source code, reference implementation,
a porting guide, and a test suite for both cellular and Wi-Fi solutions.
In addition, Ayla Networks can recommend development partners able to
perform porting work for enterprises that lack in-house IoT firmware
development expertise.
Ayla Application Enablement Capabilities Streamline IoT Application
Development
The Ayla Mobile App Foundry is Ayla’s next-generation mobile
application platform, designed primarily for large enterprises and
service providers.
Introducing a template-based approach that reduces mobile app
development costs, the Ayla Mobile App Foundry speeds both the
development and maintenance of mobile apps. It allows enterprises to
quickly develop and update derivative versions of an app, such as
consumer, field service, dealer, retail staff and geographically
localized versions. The ability to generate apps from a common
template—without managing multiple code bases—radically shortens the
innovation and release cycles as enterprises expand and scale their IoT
businesses.
The Ayla Web Software Development Kit (SDK) reduces development
cycles for applications that leverage IoT device data in conjunction
with an enterprise’s other cloud or data integrations. A new product,
the Ayla Web SDK makes it easy for developers to create business
applications on top of the Ayla IoT platform. It provides pre-packaged
functionality for user management, device monitoring, session management
and rule-based access control (RBAC) management.
The new release of the Ayla
IoT platform is available now. Contact
Ayla Networks for more information.
About Ayla Networks
Ayla Networks, a leading provider of digital twinning, device management
and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the
world’s largest companies to connect and ingest data from nearly any
sensor, system and cloud. By leveraging the Ayla Agile IoT™ platform,
customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected
products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights
and support for advanced business applications. For more information,
visit www.aylanetworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005130/en/