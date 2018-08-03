Azure Power Global : TITLE Azure Power to Announce Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Ended June 30, 2018 after the Market Closes on August 8, 2018

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, will report financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting http://investors.azurepower.com/events-and-presentations.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 1-888-317-6003 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-317-6061 (outside the U.S.) and enter passcode 6706725. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will remain available until Thursday, August 16, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (outside the U.S.) and entering the replay passcode 10122828.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Azure Power Investor Relations, via e-mail, at [email protected]

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio

over 3 gigawatts. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power

solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of

varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights

include the construction of India's first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the

implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.

For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005175/en/

Azure Power Global Ltd

Investor Contact

Nathan Judge, CFA

[email protected]

Investor Relations

or

Media Contact

Samitla Subba

[email protected]

+91-11- 4940 9854

Marketing

Source: Azure Power Global Ltd