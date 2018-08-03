Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azure Power Global : TITLE Azure Power to Announce Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Ended June 30, 2018 after the Market Closes on August 8, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, will report financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting http://investors.azurepower.com/events-and-presentations.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 1-888-317-6003 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-317-6061 (outside the U.S.) and enter passcode 6706725. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will remain available until Thursday, August 16, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (outside the U.S.) and entering the replay passcode 10122828.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Azure Power Investor Relations, via e-mail, at [email protected]

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio

over 3 gigawatts. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power

solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of

varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights

include the construction of India's first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the

implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.

For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005175/en/

Azure Power Global Ltd
Investor Contact
Nathan Judge, CFA
[email protected]
Investor Relations
or
Media Contact
Samitla Subba
[email protected]
+91-11- 4940 9854
Marketing

Source: Azure Power Global Ltd

Disclaimer

Azure Power Global Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pNEWSALERT : Aimia, Porter Airlines form new Aeroplan points partnership
AQ
12:57pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Made Long-Awaited Return to Dividends -- Earnings Review
DJ
12:57pPEOPLES BANK OF ALABAMA : to Open New Branch in Plaza Building
BU
12:56pSOLO OIL : Update on Portland Extended Flow Test at HH-1
PU
12:56pAGILE : Unaudited monthly operating figures for the period ended 31 july 2018
PU
12:56pLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Sibanye
PU
12:56pMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank increases its investment in Bank Danamon
PU
12:56pDESIGN STUDIO : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
PU
12:56pHONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 03 Aug 2018 - Unaudited Operating Statistics – Second Quarter of 2018
PU
12:56pREV : to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.