Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

B+B SmartWorx joins Ignition Onboard program with pocket-size industrial PC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 08:01am CET

OTTAWA, Ill., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B+B SmartWorx powered by Advantech is proud to partner with Inductive Automation in its creation of the Ignition Onboard program. Inductive Automation announced the program last month at the ARC Industry Forum, and involves B+B SmartWorx embedding Ignition Edge software in various devices.

B+B SmartWorx will soon offer a pocket-size UNO Industrial Computer with Ignition Edge Onboard. This is a Smart Factory Gateway with Ignition Edge MQTT pre-installed making it an ultra-compact solution for data collection at the network edge.

Specifically, B+B SmartWorx will soon offer a pocket-size UNO Industrial Computer with Ignition Edge Onboard. This is a Smart Factory Gateway with Ignition Edge MQTT preinstalled making it an ultra-compact solution for data collection at the network edge.

Ignition by Inductive Automation is an industrial application platform with tools for building solutions, such as human-machine interface (HMI), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Ignition Edge is a line of lightweight, limited, low-cost Ignition software products, which empower solutions designed for edge-of-network use.

The upcoming UNO model, C-UNO2271-W10EDG-1, is fan-less and ruggedized for industrial- and mission-critical applications. When running Ignition Edge MQTT, the UNO is equipped with OPC-UA, Modbus, Siemens and Allen Bradley suite of drivers, supporting up to 500 tags. Data is seamlessly integrated with Ignition by the MQTT Engine by Cirrus Link Solutions, using the Spark Plug MQTT standard. The UNO can be used in combination with B+B SmartWorx sensor nodes to easily add sensor data.

"Here at B+B Smartworx, we know users may be struggling with getting the data they need, when they need it," said Jerry O'Gorman, B+B SmartWorx president and CEO. "To help solve these issues for our customers and offer real value, we continue to partner with innovative vendors, such as Inductive Automation, to make data connectivity easier and more efficient to adopt when utilizing our industrial, intelligent devices."

In addition to embedding Ignition Edge MQTT in the UNO as part of the Ignition Onboard program, there is an expanding universe of B+B SmartWorx products that integrate with Ignition, such as: Wzzard Wireless Mesh Sensing Nodes, WISE Wireless I/O Modules, ADAM Ethernet I/O Modules, SmartFlex & SmartStart LTE & WAN/LAN Gateways, Touch Panel Computers, Ethernet Switches with MQTT and more.

"It's fantastic that B+B SmartWorx can bring their decades-long expertise of interfacing legacy and brownfield devices into the IIoT arena," said Arlen Nipper, co-inventor of MQTT. "With Ignition Edge running on UNO, customers will get a fast-track entry into better SCADA/operational solutions, while also laying the groundwork for future IIoT enablement. The UNO—in combination with MQTT technology on B+B SmartWorx lines of Wzzard, WISE, ADAM, SmartFlex and Industrial Ethernet Switches—produces a superior operational technology (OT) solution, while also providing the on-ramp to a superior IIoT infrastructure."

www.advantech-bb.com  [email protected]  [email protected] 
International Office: 707 Dayton Road PO Box 1040 Ottawa, IL 61350 USA  815-433-5100 Fax 433-5104 
European Office:  Westlink Commercial Park  Oranmore Co. Galway Ireland  +353 91 792444 Fax +353 91 792445

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bb-smartworx-joins-ignition-onboard-program-with-pocket-size-industrial-pc-300614755.html

SOURCE Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US)


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:02aVIAVI : Announces Closing of Cobham AvComm and Wireless Test and Measurement Businesses Acquisition
PR
08:01aB+B SmartWorx joins Ignition Onboard program with pocket-size industrial PC
PR
08:01aINFOSYS LIMITED : - Board Meeting Notice
PR
08:01aBH GLOBAL : Appointment of Director
PR
08:01aCARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
08:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:01aClear Leisure Plc - Placing
PR
08:01aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2018
PR
08:01aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2018
PR
08:00aAVOCET MINING : disposes of one of its subsidiaries
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.