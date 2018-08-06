B. Braun Launches 1-Ounce Prontosan® Wound Gel X

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc.’s Prontosan® Wound Gel X is now available in a patient-friendly 1-ounce tube. “This smaller Gel X tube offers patients a convenient and economical size for at home personal care, compared to the much larger 250-milligram tube that was designed for healthcare facilities,” said Mike Kelly, Director of Marketing for Infection Control Product at B. Braun Medical.



A viscous wound gel with both betaine and polyhexanide to resist microbial colonization within the dressing, Gel X softens necrotic tissue, facilitating autolytic debridement. Clear and virtually odorless, Gel X is designed to cleanse and moisten wound beds and is an effective microbial barrier. Betaine, a surfactant, physically absorbs into material on the wound surface enabling the manual removal of wound exudates and encrustations. The preservative polyhexanide inhibits the growth of micro-organisms.

Gel X is for use on diabetic foot, leg, and pressure ulcers, first and second degree burns, partial and full thickness wounds, large surface area wounds, and surgical incisions. “Gel X creates a gentle healing experience and a favorable wound healing environment,” said Kelly. “It is compatible with many secondary dressings and helps eliminate needless dressing changes.”

