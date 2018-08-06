Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

B. Braun Launches 1-Ounce Prontosan® Wound Gel X

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc.’s Prontosan® Wound Gel X is now available in a patient-friendly 1-ounce tube. “This smaller Gel X tube offers patients a convenient and economical size for at home personal care, compared to the much larger 250-milligram tube that was designed for healthcare facilities,” said Mike Kelly, Director of Marketing for Infection Control Product at B. Braun Medical.

A viscous wound gel with both betaine and polyhexanide to resist microbial colonization within the dressing, Gel X softens necrotic tissue, facilitating autolytic debridement. Clear and virtually odorless, Gel X is designed to cleanse and moisten wound beds and is an effective microbial barrier. Betaine, a surfactant, physically absorbs into material on the wound surface enabling the manual removal of wound exudates and encrustations. The preservative polyhexanide inhibits the growth of micro-organisms.

Gel X is for use on diabetic foot, leg, and pressure ulcers, first and second degree burns, partial and full thickness wounds, large surface area wounds, and surgical incisions. “Gel X creates a gentle healing experience and a favorable wound healing environment,” said Kelly. “It is compatible with many secondary dressings and helps eliminate needless dressing changes.”

About B. Braun
B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in more than 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

Contact:  Jason Ford
               B. Braun Medical Inc.
               610.997.4722
               [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:06pROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Managers' transactions - Marjo Kuosmanen
PU
05:06pLHV : will start offering student loans
PU
05:06pPARAGON BANKING : 07/08/2018 | Intermediaries proactive in encouraging mortgage review/a>
PU
05:06pLANDS' END : The New Lands' End Universal Collection Ensures Every Kid Fits in
PU
05:06pBAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Issue of Equity
PU
05:06pMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : National Mortgage Index July 2018
PU
05:06pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Virgin Money
PU
05:06pIPSOS : Personal touch makes car buyers happier
AQ
05:06pROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : reports 4% rise
AQ
05:06pSTEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL : Pepcor Holdings name approved
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3AGEAS : AGEAS : A deluge of news in busy trading week
4ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
5LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.