BABCOCK & WILCOX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. – BW

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Babcock & Wilcox
Enterprises, Inc. (“Babcock”) (NYSE: BW).
On June 28, 2016, Babcock disclosed an “isolated” problem with “a single
project” in its Renewable segment, downplaying the extent and potential
ramifications of the problem. On February 28, 2017, Babcock announced
disappointing Q4 and year-ended 2016 results, including charges and
increased contingencies relating to Renewable projects, yet it continued
to downplay the extent of delays and cost overruns. Following this news,
Babcock’s stock fell 37%, erasing approximately $300 million of market
capitalization in one day. Then, on August 9, 2017, Babcock again
revealed negative results for Q2 ended June 30, 2017 due to additional
cost overruns and delays on multiple Renewable projects including $115
million in charges and also disclosed a material weakness in the
internal controls over financial reporting at one Renewable business
unit. The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for
failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities
laws. Recently, the court in that case denied the Company’s motion to
dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Babcock’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Babcock’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Babcock shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bw/
to learn more.
