BABCOCK & WILCOX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. – BW

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“Babcock”) (NYSE: BW).

On June 28, 2016, Babcock disclosed an “isolated” problem with “a single project” in its Renewable segment, downplaying the extent of the condition. On February 28, 2017, Babcock announced disappointing Q4 and YE 2016 results, including charges and increased contingencies for Renewable projects, yet continued to downplay delays and cost overruns. Following this news, Babcock’s stock fell 37%, erasing approximately $300 million of market capitalization in one day. On August 9, 2017, Babcock revealed negative results for Q2 2017, due to additional cost overruns and delays on Renewable projects including $115 million in charges, and also a material weakness in the internal controls over financial reporting at one Renewable unit. Recently, on March 1, 2018, Babcock reported per share losses of $2.44 for Q4 2017 and $8.09 for the year.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the Company’s motion to dismiss the case was denied, allowing it to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Babcock’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Babcock’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

