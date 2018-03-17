Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BABCOCK & WILCOX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. – BW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 03:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“Babcock”) (NYSE: BW).

On June 28, 2016, Babcock disclosed an “isolated” problem with “a single project” in its Renewable segment, downplaying the extent of the condition. On February 28, 2017, Babcock announced disappointing Q4 and YE 2016 results, including charges and increased contingencies for Renewable projects, yet continued to downplay delays and cost overruns. Following this news, Babcock’s stock fell 37%, erasing approximately $300 million of market capitalization in one day. On August 9, 2017, Babcock revealed negative results for Q2 2017, due to additional cost overruns and delays on Renewable projects including $115 million in charges, and also a material weakness in the internal controls over financial reporting at one Renewable unit. Recently, on March 1, 2018, Babcock reported per share losses of $2.44 for Q4 2017 and $8.09 for the year.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the Company’s motion to dismiss the case was denied, allowing it to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Babcock’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Babcock’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Babcock shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bw/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aPORTO SEGURO : fuel acquisition, preventive maintenance and corrective and supply of parts of vehicles, motorcycles, boats, stationary engines, equipment and services of washing, polishing, lubrication and transport
AQ
05:33aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Purchase of Office Equipment (Phase -01) for PIU office
AQ
05:30aFACEBOOK : Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data
DJ
05:27aChina's massive cabinet restructuring plan passed
AQ
05:22aXUNLEI LTD : TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Xunlei Limited and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $250,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
05:18aLIBERTY TAX : Nasdaq set deadlines for Liberty Tax to produce financials, pick independent board members
AQ
04:53aConstellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process
PR
04:52aFarmers harvest Longjing tea in Hangzhou, East China
AQ
04:52aNatural gas shortage unlikely in 2018
AQ
04:51aSTATE STREET : Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advises Pepperfry in raising Rs.250Cr fresh funding
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1QUALCOMM : Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs to exit board of directors
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag
312 Midwest Law Firms Honored by LegalShield for Outstanding Performance and Service
4Southeast Scores High on LegalShield’s List of Top Provider Law Firms
5LEGALSHIELD : Honors 5 Top Northeast Law Firms for Excellent Service and Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.