BCaster : Launches the (Un)Official Video App of SXSW 2018

BCaster™
this week launched the (un)official mobile media app of South by
Southwest (SXSW). BCaster is the first mobile media app to use
artificial intelligence (A.I.) and blockchain technologies to
automatically manage content and create a searchable marketplace for
influencers to license their video and media content.
Anyone with a smartphone now has a tool to upload news-breaking content
so it can be discovered, and media have a web-based search interface
where they can easily find the footage they need.
“The significance of BCaster’s media platform is that influencers can
now make their content discoverable to news media and CPG brands, who
can license the content directly from creators,” said Janne Neuvonen,
co-founder and CEO of BCaster. “Conversely, BCaster’s A.I.–powered
analysis makes it easy for media and brands to find quality media such
as video coverage of breaking news and events, while our
Blockchain-enabled authentication makes sure that videos can’t be faked.”
Media Micro-Influencers Marketplace
BCaster provides a web-based interface for media and brands where they
can search for influencers and user-generated media based on
finely-tuned parameters such as overall subject matter, facial sentiment
of people in the video, presence of their specific brands, quality of
media image, geography, date, etc.
This nuance in video analysis and search opens up entirely new ways for
media and brands to discover user-generated video and other media
content and engage micro-influencers. Companies can also contract with
the content creators and negotiate licensing rights from within the
BCaster platform.
Where to Get It
-
Get the mobile app at Google
Play (available later this month for Apple iOS)
-
Start filming
-
Be discovered
How BCaster Works
Influencers use the mobile app to shoot video and photos, which are
automatically uploaded to BCaster’s servers where its A.I. can recognize
faces, brands, specific objects, emotions (such as happiness, anger,
excitement), and even the presence of multiple of these attributes in
one clip. The A.I. understands and describes user-generated media
without users having to apply any #hashtags or keywords. The A.I.
evolves very fast and is able to constantly learn to recognize new
images and concepts.
For media and brands, BCaster provides a web-based interface with
map-based view for content searching and playback of user-generated
media. Multiple camera angles can be shown at the same time, providing a
professional experience without sending an expensive traditional
broadcasting crew. The BCaster platform hosts crowdsourced video and
other media content, fast and reliable searching, and rights management
all in one platform.
BCaster’s mobile media app has been in beta for several months in pilot
tests for selected markets. More than 15,000 videos have been ingested
by the platform and full-scale A.I. training has begun. BCaster is also
in development on a version that can be embedded directly into mobile
devices for OEM hardware manufacturers. After its successful pilot
tests, BCaster is now in discussions with NHK in Japan as well as
publishing giant Axel Springer in Europe.
Blockchain Media Authentication (No Fake News)
BCaster is developing a blockchain-enabled authentication technology to
create a provenance record and ensure that images have not been altered
or faked. The blockchain ID is inserted throughout the entire video,
which means the clip is handled as one entity and any frame-by-frame
editing–or even in-frame modifications–are automatically revealed.
Moreover, while conventional video analysis A.I. systems have been
tricked by inserting still images (in one case, a picture of noodles),
BCaster’s A.I. analyzes image content based on the entire video and
generates keywords and rankings based on the whole clip, plus
situational metadata including time and location. Because of this
holistic understanding of the video, BCaster cannot be tricked.
About BCaster
The BCaster media platform was inspired during the Neste Rally when a
car crashed spectacularly right in front of a group of engineers and
entrepreneurs. Fifteen minutes later the local TV news crew arrived
asking if anyone caught any footage of the crash, and the idea for
BCaster was born.
Visit www.BCaster.com
for more information. BCaster’s free mobile video app is available for
Android at Google
Play, and will be available later this month for iOS.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005463/en/