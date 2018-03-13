Log in
BINEX.TRADE : Launches World's 1st Cryptocurrency Exchange That Shares Trade Commission

03/13/2018 | 02:31pm CET

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Crowd sale commenced on 8th March, 2018

There are millions of investors trading billions of dollars on cryptocurrencies exchanges. These exchanges are earning millions by charging commission on every trade. BINEX.TRADE is creating an exchange platform where trading commission will be shared with the token holders.  

BINEX.TRADE, an emerging name in the cryptocurrency market, is the first Trading Exchange in the world that shares its trading commission with the token holders. The exchange offers BEX token (ERC-20) that entitles share in the trading commission to its investor making BEX a real utility token. The earnings per token will grow as the volume of trade on the BINEX.TRADE increases.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653706/BinexTrade_Logo.jpg )

A maximum duration of 120 days is scheduled for the crowd-sale. The BEX token holders will have an edge as BINEX.TRADE will share 70% of its trading commission proportionally among its token holder based on the daily volume, and proposes to use rest 30% for the exchange's enhancement and maintenance.

The exchange has a total of 21 million BEX tokens out of which 20 million BEX tokens are available for the crowd-sale. The token crowd-sale began on 08th March, 2018. Expert traders of cryptocurrencies and first-time users are equally anticipated during the rush hours of the crowd-sale because first 100K users will get 5 BEX Token as a reward.

The trading commission is distributed on a daily basis and begins from the first day of BINEX.TRADE Exchange Platform launch. As a part of investor protection every user can buy a minimum of 100 BEX token and maximum of 1000 BEX token. This measure has been undertaken to enhance the credibility of the token while promoting distribution and accountability.

For more information about BINEX.TRADE, kindly visit: https://goo.gl/5KZ6Va

Contact:
Jay Naduvath
[email protected]
+91-9768123923

SOURCE BINEX.TRADE


© PRNewswire 2018
