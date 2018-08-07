BITTECH Offers Two Crypto Mining Machine, Equipped with Mining Chips Using a Cutting-Edge 10 nm Process Technology

HONG KONG, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BITTECH Limited starts selling a new range of cryptocurrency mining hardware powered by 10 nm semiconductor chips (10 nm BT0010a and BT0010La mining chips). It is to be recalled that BITTECH introduced its first ASIC miner as early as mid-May, 2018. Bittech One based on 14 nm ASIC chip BT0014 is characterized by 28TH/s hashing power, while energy consumption makes 2200W.



BITTECH L-One miner





A new range of mining hardware includes two models:

Bittech One Mini is a 10nm-based ASIC for private mining. ASIC is characterized by compact sizes, SHA-256-based 16TH/s hashing power, and 1150W power consumption. Retail price will make $880, including power supply unit. Pre-ordered mining hardware will be delivered as early as mid-September 15-25. Bittech L-One is a new Scrypt-based solution for cryptocurrency mining (like LiteCoin). This is a 10nm BT0010La-based mining hardware with the hashing power of 2.3GH/s and energy consumption of 2600W. The miner is priced at $1970, including the power supply unit. Pre-ordered mining hardware will be delivered as early as mid-September 15-25.

BITTECH's mining hardware based on advanced 10nm semiconductor chips is an "all-in-one" solution with Murata/Artesyn inbuilt power supply units, supporting hot replacement. Even a newbie can set up its unsophisticated and user-friendly software. All miners are covered by 180-days warranty.

BITTECH Limited was engaged in R&D with regard to 10 and 14nm advanced chips since early 2017. At the moment, the company has finished its R&D and offered own mining hardware to a wide range of customers. Aside from miners and chips, the company is going to establish four large data centers in Canada, Iceland, Estonia, and Russia. It has started the construction of Russia’s data center for 9000 miners with the total processing power of 21MW in April 2018. The company will lease a part of premises to its customers under colocation agreements.

Contact info: [email protected] TEL: +852 812 575 94