Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Ruling Issued on Waste Prevention Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 12:17am CET

On February 22, 2018, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued an Order enjoining the rule that postponed certain requirements in the waste prevention rule. See Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resource Conservation: Delay and Suspension of Certain Requirements, 82 Fed. Reg. 58050 (Dec. 8, 2017). This means that the waste prevention rule, as originally promulgated, is in effect. See Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resources Conservation, 81 Fed. Reg. 83008 (Nov. 18, 2016).

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 23:16:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aCHICAGO BLACKHAWKS : Brent Seabrook Custom Collection
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aBLOCKCHAIN : SANJEEV SEENATH II Looks At Bitcoin And What It Is
AQ
12:56aTreasury Official, Critical of Parts of Tax Law, Quits
DJ
12:37aUN UNITED NATIONS : Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
PU
12:27aUNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE : International service role for UD professor
PU
12:25aWith rates low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession
RE
12:22aWith rates low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession
RE
12:19aU.S. to discuss trade disputes with China economic official next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Billionaire investor Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board
2NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
3NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) : NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial ..
4Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. &ndas..
5BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : BAKER HUGHES A GE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.