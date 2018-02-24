BLM Bureau of Land Management : Ruling Issued on Waste Prevention Rule

On February 22, 2018, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued an Order enjoining the rule that postponed certain requirements in the waste prevention rule. See Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resource Conservation: Delay and Suspension of Certain Requirements, 82 Fed. Reg. 58050 (Dec. 8, 2017). This means that the waste prevention rule, as originally promulgated, is in effect. See Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resources Conservation, 81 Fed. Reg. 83008 (Nov. 18, 2016).
