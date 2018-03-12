Log in
BND Levante Group awarded Best Real Estate Investment Company 2018 by European CEO

03/12/2018 | 11:01am CET

LONDON, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alicante-based BND Levante Group was established in 2017 to issue corporate bonds as an alternative financing vehicle for the acquisition of prime real estate. Founded as an independent company, BND’s arrival to the market was perfectly timed, given the mounting demand for short-term holiday rentals in Benidorm, eastern Spain’s wildly popular tourist destination. For its rapid growth and stellar reputation, BND has been named as the Best Real Estate Investment Company, 2018, by European CEO magazine.

In recent years, Benidorm has become known as the Las Vegas of Spain. Regardless of the season, around 85 percent of the city is occupied by tourists from across the globe. Given the area’s idyllic beaches, impressive variety of theme parks and buzzing nightlife, Benidorm has become an ideal destination for short-term rentals. This is great news for investors, as short-term rentals provide the best return on investment.

By purchasing bonds online through the group’s platform, anyone can invest in Spain’s burgeoning real estate market in a manner that is simple, easy and safe.

Since its inception, BND has purchased numerous real-estate properties in Benidorm, and now boasts a great selection. What’s more, the value of BND’s bonds are secured by its prime real estate portfolio. This portfolio is further protected by an independent security trustee, which has first legal charge over company assets as a means of bondholder protection. Bonds are thus secured and asset backed for the peace of mind of even the most risk-averse investor.

The European CEO Awards bring together companies pushing the envelope in business and the executives that make such progress possible. Forward-thinking players such as BND are a natural choice for the magazine’s annual round up of firms to look out for.

To find out more about BND, check out an exclusive article for European CEO by CEO Maria Perez, available online now.

www.europeanceo.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
