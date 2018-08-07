BOARD International : Positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions & Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

Leading analyst and advisory firm Gartner has named decision-making
platform provider BOARD International as a Visionary in both its 2018
Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions &
Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis
Solutions (Christopher Iervolino, John Van Decker, 24 July 2018) states
that “Financial planning and analysis solutions support the office of
finance's efforts to manage financial planning and budgeting as well as
financial modeling and performance reporting.” BOARD International was
positioned in the Visionaries quadrant.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions (John Van
Decker, Christopher Iervolino, 26 July 2018) states that “Financial
close solutions help the office of finance manage the financial close
and apply appropriate controls throughout the accounting cycle.” BOARD
International was positioned in the Visionaries quadrant and improved
its overall position compared to the previous report.
“Organizations are increasingly seeing the benefits of moving from
disjointed point solutions to a more centralized approach,” said
Giovanni Grossi, CEO of BOARD International. “Through unified
decision-making platforms, management teams can empower employees to
analyze, simulate and plan centrally, using up-to-date information to
deliver informed decisions. This is BOARD’s vision and I feel it is
reflected in our positioning within the quadrants.”
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About BOARD
BOARD is the #1 decision-making platform. Founded in 1994 and
Headquartered in Chiasso, Switzerland, and Boston, MA, BOARD
International has enabled more than 3000 companies worldwide to
effectively deploy Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance
Management and Predictive Analytics applications on a single platform.
With BOARD, global enterprises such as Coca-Cola, KPMG, Puma, and ZF
have deployed end-to-end decision-making applications in a fraction of
the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005410/en/