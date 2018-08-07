Log in
BOARD International : Positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions & Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

08/07/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Leading analyst and advisory firm Gartner has named decision-making platform provider BOARD International as a Visionary in both its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions & Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions (Christopher Iervolino, John Van Decker, 24 July 2018) states that “Financial planning and analysis solutions support the office of finance's efforts to manage financial planning and budgeting as well as financial modeling and performance reporting.” BOARD International was positioned in the Visionaries quadrant.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions (John Van Decker, Christopher Iervolino, 26 July 2018) states that “Financial close solutions help the office of finance manage the financial close and apply appropriate controls throughout the accounting cycle.” BOARD International was positioned in the Visionaries quadrant and improved its overall position compared to the previous report.

“Organizations are increasingly seeing the benefits of moving from disjointed point solutions to a more centralized approach,” said Giovanni Grossi, CEO of BOARD International. “Through unified decision-making platforms, management teams can empower employees to analyze, simulate and plan centrally, using up-to-date information to deliver informed decisions. This is BOARD’s vision and I feel it is reflected in our positioning within the quadrants.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BOARD

BOARD is the #1 decision-making platform. Founded in 1994 and Headquartered in Chiasso, Switzerland, and Boston, MA, BOARD International has enabled more than 3000 companies worldwide to effectively deploy Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management and Predictive Analytics applications on a single platform. With BOARD, global enterprises such as Coca-Cola, KPMG, Puma, and ZF have deployed end-to-end decision-making applications in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com


© Business Wire 2018
