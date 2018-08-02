Log in
BOE Hikes Benchmark Rate as Inflation Fears Trump Trade, Brexit Jitters

08/02/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

By Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon

LONDON--The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate for only the second time in a decade, as worries over inflation trumped concerns about Brexit and a brewing global trade conflict.

BOE officials voted unanimously to raise the central bank's policy rate to 0.75% from 0.5% as the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee had its August meeting on Thursday. The increase takes the benchmark rate to its highest level since 2009.

The move marks the latest small step by a major central bank to dial back the monetary stimulus that has been supporting the global economy since financial crisis tipped the world into recession in 2009.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady on Wednesday but is expected to raise them again next month, while the European Central Bank is on track to phase out its bond-buying program this year.

Driving these decisions are signs that inflationary pressures that have mostly lain dormant for years are strengthening as the global economy enjoys a robust, if uneven, spell of growth.

The BOE predicted steady if unspectacular growth in the U.K. in the coming years and signaled that it anticipates being able to keep a lid on inflation with only one or two more quarter-point rate increases through mid-2021.

Clouding the outlook for the U.K. central bank is Britain's looming withdrawal from the European Union. The U.K. is scheduled to leave the bloc in March 2019 but key aspects of its future economic ties to the EU remain unresolved.

BOE officials fear that uncertainty is restraining business investment and productivity growth, limiting the speed at which the British economy can expand without spurring faster growth in prices.

In new quarterly forecasts for growth and inflation published Thursday, the BOE said it expects slightly weaker growth in the global economy in the coming years than it did in May, reflecting escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and key trading partners including the EU and China. The U.S. on Wednesday threatened to double proposed tariffs on Chinese imports.

The BOE said it expects the global economy to expand by 2.75% this year--down from a forecast of 3% in May--and by 2.5% in 2019.

Write to Jason Douglas at [email protected] and Paul Hannon at [email protected]

