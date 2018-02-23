Log in
BOE Official Ramsden Says Brexit Clarity Would Aid Productivity

02/23/2018 | 01:19pm CET

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--A senior Bank of England official said Friday that greater clarity over the U.K.'s future ties to the European Union after Brexit could aid productivity growth.

David Ramsden, deputy governor for markets and banking, said uncertainty about Britain's relationship with the EU following its scheduled departure in March next year is putting businesses off of investment.

Negotiators from London and Brussels still have to hammer out the shape of future bilateral trading arrangements, as well as the terms of a planned transition period to bridge the gap between when the U.K. exits the bloc and when the new arrangements come into force.

"If there is clarity around the transition and future trading arrangements post-Brexit, this could continue to reduce uncertainty, support business investment and lead to a stronger-than-expected pickup in productivity growth," Mr. Ramsden said in a speech in Cambridge, England, according to a text of his remarks published by the central bank.

The post-crisis weakness in productivity growth has puzzled policy makers worldwide.

Mr. Ramsden said data suggests that in the U.K. the slowdown largely reflects weakness within specific sectors of the economy, especially finance and manufacturing.

He said that although a pickup in investment would probably fuel a revival in productivity growth in the global economy, policy makers must also grapple with the possibility that it may not return to the rates seen before the financial crisis.

"After such a long period of weak productivity growth it is reasonable to argue that we are in a new paradigm of lower productivity growth, and that is reinforced by the global nature of the weakness," Mr. Ramsden said.

He didn't discuss the outlook for interest rates in the U.K., but many economists expect the central bank will lift its benchmark rate for the second time in a decade in May.

Write to Jason Douglas at [email protected]

