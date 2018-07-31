BOJ adopts forward guidance on rates, makes framework flexible

COMMENTS:

RODRIGO CATRIL, SENIOR FX STRATEGIST, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK, SYDNEY

"The Bank of Japan has not changed its policy officially and there is a commitment to keep its easy policy for longer.

"The big question of the moment however is what does its intention of flexibility around the 10-year target of zero mean. At this point, it’s very unclear what they mean by allowing long-term rates to go up and down. That is as vague as it can be. The proof will be in how they react in the open market operations. It will be interesting to see how they allow 10-year JGB rates to increase. That will set a tone for the market.

"Then the big question would be to what extent will the BOJ buy JGBs. Their guidance of 80 trillion, as we know, has been just a guidance since the yield curve control was introduced. They have been buying at a much slower pace. So from an easing perspective they have essentially been tapering. If there’s more tapering from this new policy then the question will be how the market reacts to that. But that remains to be seen.

"We now have to see what Kuroda says. That will give us some clarity in terms of what the flexibility means. The market is definitely cautious at this point. Hopefully we’ll get some more clarity when Kuroda speaks later today."

NICK TWIDALE, ANALYST, RAKUTEN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY

"The market is a little bit disappointed. I think there is some propensity for USD/JPY to move higher in the short-term back up to 112.50 and then look to challenge 113 levels. What we were looking for was a bit of clarification certainly on the YCC control, moving forward. It's what the market hinted we get and we've got half of what was expected. Because we've had such a good move in USD/JPY down from 113 to 111 level I think there is the propensity for it to retrace some of that.

"We got the news to the market and it came a week ago, we had the reaction to that. Now they've come through and give a bit more clarity. I think it's been a fairly smooth operation, they've done a good job in that respect.

"Some of the people are referring to stealth tapering and I think that is an important factor. That could see yen appreciation over a more medium-term."

HIROAKI MUTOU, CHIEF ECONOMIST, TOKAI TOKYO RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"It is a very mild policy change by the BOJ but its policy vector is heading towards tightening. The BOJ's message was to let long-term yields go higher.

"I think the BOJ was successful in tweaking its policy scheme which did not greatly impact markets but introduced a tool, forward guidance for policy rates, for future tightening.

"The BOJ will be able to send a subtle message to the markets by tweaking its words in forward guidance for policy rates in the future."

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Chris Gallagher)