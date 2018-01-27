Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ spokesman - Kuroda's comments merely repeat timing of price target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 06:00am CET
Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments at a World Economic Forum panel were intended to repeat the BOJ's official view that it expects to meet its 2 percent inflation target around fiscal 2019, a central bank spokesman said on Saturday.

"So there are many factors which made achieving the 2 percent inflation target or price stability target so difficult and time consuming," Kuroda said in Davos on Friday. "But I think we are finally close to the target."

The yen <JPY=> rose to a 4 1/2-month high versus the dollar after Kuroda's comments, which some traders interpreted as a sign that the BOJ was moving towards an early exit from quantitative easing.

Traders have become sensitive to any sign of a change in monetary policy, because Japan is having its best run of economic growth in more than a decade and some BOJ board members have said it may be necessary to raise interest rates.

The dollar has been falling broadly since the start of the year partly due to speculation the U.S. government prefers a weaker currency, which further complicates the BOJ's task because if the yen strengthens too much, that would push down import prices, making it more difficult to generate inflation.

(Reporting by Stanley White)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29a CITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, January 29
07:29a NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Essar doubles Iran oil imports after India’s cuts
06:00a BOJ spokesman - Kuroda's comments merely repeat timing of price target
05:07a Japan wary of U.S. push for fewer curbs on beef, auto shipments - sources
04:34a PEMEX PETRÓLEOS MEXICANOS : Receives International Praise for its Outstanding Performance in the Financial Markets
03:58a UAW leader says payments to union official did not affect talks
03:54a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a CANADA ILLEGALLY SUBSIDIZED BOMBARDIER : Embraer
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
2WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
3CBOE HOLDINGS : CBOE : Hedge Funds Go Bullish on Bitcoin Futures
4In Davos, Trump Reopens Door to Pacific Trade Pact He Long Scorned -- Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : EXCLUSIVE - U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC FOR SPOOFING, MANIPULATION: sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.