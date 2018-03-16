Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb After Economic Reports, Coming Fed Policy Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 05:01pm CET

By Sunny Oh

Jerome Powell will convene his first news conference as Fed chief on Wednesday

Treasury yields rose on Friday as a robust raft of economic data suggested U.S. growth would maintain its steady clip, ahead of a key monetary-policy update on Wednesday.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 2 basis points to 2.844%, from an intraday low of according to Tradeweb data. The 2-year note yield was mostly flat at 2.052%, while the 30-year bond rate was down 1.1 basis point to 3.050%.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Treasurys have struggled for direction throughout the week as mixed economic data have put a pause to bearish sentiment. That has left investors and economists debating whether the U.S. has started to run out of steam in the first-quarter. Concerns that inflation would flare-up and erode the purchasing power of Treasurys, at the same time, pushing the Federal Reserve to hike rates more than three times this year have unnerved financial markets in recent months.

But at least on Friday, the data suggested there was still plenty of life in the U.S. economy. Industrial production rose to 1.1% in February, well above the 0.5% economists polled by MarketWatch had expected. And consumer sentiment surged to a 14-year high in March.

The raft of data helped investors look past the recent geopolitical turmoil. National security adviser H.R. McMaster is expected to leave . His exit would mark the latest departure from the White House's staff, highlighting the rapid turnover in the senior ranks of President Donald Trump's administration.

The White House also applied fresh sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 Presidential election . While, Mueller subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organization as part of the Russia probe.

What did market participants say?

"Bottom line, this bounce in production joins the rebuild in inventories that we've seen the past few months which came after a big draw due to the storms last fall. We can also throw in the weak dollar and strength in overseas economies as helping out," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for the Bleakley Advisory Group.

"As was the case two weeks ago, the driver has been [White House] news. Markets are less sensitive this morning to pending turnover in the national security chain of command than in the ongoing changes in statesmanship and economic policy," said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial.

What other data was on investors' radar?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pIMF says Serbia confirms interest in new deal to support reforms
RE
05:37pCanada escalates U.S. lumber dispute, asks WTO to adjudicate
RE
05:36pU.S. industrial output rises on gains in manufacturing, mining
RE
05:36pU.S. industrial output soars; housing starts fall
RE
05:34pNew York Fed Narrows Its Search for Successor to William Dudley -- Update
DJ
05:32pTake Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
05:31pSigns of stress in global markets
RE
05:29pWall Street higher as financial stocks gain on strong data
RE
05:28pUnder scrutiny, New York Fed sets short list for Dudley successor
RE
05:24pU.S. industrial output soars; housing starts fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.