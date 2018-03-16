BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb After Economic Reports, Coming Fed Policy Update

By Sunny Oh

Jerome Powell will convene his first news conference as Fed chief on Wednesday

Treasury yields rose on Friday as a robust raft of economic data suggested U.S. growth would maintain its steady clip, ahead of a key monetary-policy update on Wednesday.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 2 basis points to 2.844%, from an intraday low of according to Tradeweb data. The 2-year note yield was mostly flat at 2.052%, while the 30-year bond rate was down 1.1 basis point to 3.050%.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Treasurys have struggled for direction throughout the week as mixed economic data have put a pause to bearish sentiment. That has left investors and economists debating whether the U.S. has started to run out of steam in the first-quarter. Concerns that inflation would flare-up and erode the purchasing power of Treasurys, at the same time, pushing the Federal Reserve to hike rates more than three times this year have unnerved financial markets in recent months.

But at least on Friday, the data suggested there was still plenty of life in the U.S. economy. Industrial production rose to 1.1% in February, well above the 0.5% economists polled by MarketWatch had expected. And consumer sentiment surged to a 14-year high in March.

The raft of data helped investors look past the recent geopolitical turmoil. National security adviser H.R. McMaster is expected to leave . His exit would mark the latest departure from the White House's staff, highlighting the rapid turnover in the senior ranks of President Donald Trump's administration.

The White House also applied fresh sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 Presidential election . While, Mueller subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organization as part of the Russia probe.

What did market participants say?

"Bottom line, this bounce in production joins the rebuild in inventories that we've seen the past few months which came after a big draw due to the storms last fall. We can also throw in the weak dollar and strength in overseas economies as helping out," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for the Bleakley Advisory Group.

"As was the case two weeks ago, the driver has been [White House] news. Markets are less sensitive this morning to pending turnover in the national security chain of command than in the ongoing changes in statesmanship and economic policy," said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial.

What other data was on investors' radar?