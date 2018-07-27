Log in
BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Investors Await 2nd-quarter GDP Data

07/27/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

By Sunny Oh

Economists polled by MarketWatch expect growth of 4.2% for second-quarter GDP

Treasury yields were flat to lower Friday ahead of a hotly awaited estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product data, which could help diminish any concerns that trade tariffs will prevent the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates at their current pace.

What's driving Treasurys?

The 10-year government bond yield was unchanged at 2.975%. The 2-year note yield was down 0.9 basis point to 2.677%, while the 30-year bond yield edged lower by 0.4 basis point to 3.097%.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What did Treasurys do?

Analysts are expecting a strong number for second-quarter GDP, with economists polled by MarketWatch forecasting a reading of 4.2%. The solid growth momentum generated in the past few months has come on the back of solid consumption and robust exports. Economists said they would also look for upward revisions to the first-quarter data, which tends to prove seasonally weak.

A stronger-than-expected figure could encourage the central bank to stay on its current schedule of one rate hike per year. It would also diminish concerns the U.S.'s growth will take a significant hit from trade threats, but analysts say tariffs tend to take months, if not years, to start weighing on the economy.

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker both met this week to resolve protracted trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union. They both agreed to lower tariffs, easing fears of a full-blown trade war, but investors say Trump has agreed to a similar truce before with China only to backtrack and ratchet up his threats of additional import levies.

Also check out: Juncker's secret weapon in trade talks with Trump: color-coded flash cards

What did market participants say?

"As before, we expect the report to include an upward revision to the currently reported 2.0% figure for Q1. Also, we expect strong Q2 GDP growth despite a decline in inventories, making for a favorable composition," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief economist for High Frequency Economics, in a research note.

What else is on investors' radar?

Consumer sentiment data for July is set to come in at 10 a.m. Eastern. Economists polled by MarketWatch estimate a reading of 97.3, from 97.1 the previous month.

