BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Near 7-year High, With Fading Trade Tensions Offset By Italy Selloff

By Rachel Koning Beals and Sunny Oh

Italian yields jump as anti-establishment parties move closer to power

Treasurys were pulled in opposite directions Monday fears of a U.S.-China trade war eased but concerns over Italy's new coalition government grew.

Italy's bond yields jumped as two anti-establishment parties moved closer to power.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was little moved at 3.065%, keeping it close to the seven-year intraday high of 3.125% last Friday. Last week, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield logged its biggest weekly climb since April 20.

The 2-year note yield rose just more than 2 basis points to 2.570%, while the 30-year bond rate was down less than a basis point to 3.205%. It logged a 9.8 basis points gain over the span of last week, its largest such move since April 20.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving the market?

The mood across financial markets was generally upbeat, cutting demand for haven bonds, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that the Trump administration would delay implementing tariffs on Chinese goods and "put the trade war on hold." Later, however, a conflicting statement was released from U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer who said Washington may still resort to tariffs. On Monday, Mnuchin insisted administration officials were on the same page .

At the end of trade negotiations this weekend, China agreed to buy larger amounts of U.S. goods to help narrow the trade deficit between the two economies, but did not agree to the specific U.S. target of $200 billion.

The relief from abating trade tensions, however, was offset by geopolitical jitters in Italy. A selloff in Italian bonds prevented Treasury prices from falling, as investors piled into haven assets like U.S. government paper and German debt.

The 5 Star Movement and far-right League, two antiestablishment parties seeking to form a governing coalition, agreed on a candidate to lead their effort and implement spending plans , which some investors believe threaten the sustainability of the country's debt load.

As one of most indebted economies in the eurozone, a new Italian government's willingness to widen its budget deficit through tax cuts and spending boosts have added to concerns over the creditworthiness of its sovereign paper. The coalition proposed a 100 billion euro stimulus

Italian developments are "something that creates a lot of nervousness, but of course on the other hand one has to wait," European Central Bank governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday morning.

What are market participants saying?

"U.S. stocks are pleased U.S./China trade tensions may de-escalate, yet global capital markets don't share the excitement....[European] yields are still dropping as the fallout from Italy's new government coalition has investors on edge longer than usual," said Jim Vogel, an interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial.

What economic data are expected?

The Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index for April came in at 0.34, from 0.32 in the previous month.

A bevy of Federal Reserve speakers was of more interest than data to traders. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should move to a price-targeting regime that would allow inflation to temporarily overshoot 2%.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he would two to three more rate hikes this year if inflation accelerated, Reuters reported (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-harker/harker-could-back-3-more-fed-rate-hikes-in-face-of-u-s-inflation-idUSKCN1IM254).

What are other assets doing?

The Italian 10-year government bond yield rose 18.3 basis points to 2.408%. Last week, it added over 34 basis points, its largest such move in around three years.

The 10-year German government bond yield was down just less than 5.6 basis points to 0.519%, according to Tradeweb data. German debt is a proxy for the eurozone bond market.