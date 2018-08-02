BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Steady Ahead Of Jobs Report

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. Treasury prices rose slightly early Thursday, and a key benchmark government bond yield pulled back from the 3% level, as global markets skidded lower on apparent tariff tensions between the U.S. and China.

Investors also kept an eye on a parade of central bank moves this week after the Bank of England earlier in the New York morning lifted its key interest rates, as expected, a day after the Federal Reserve issued its latest policy update.

The nine-member BOE policy-setting committee all voted in favor of a quarter-of-a-percentage point rate increase , only the second hike for the central bank in about a decade. In its statement, the BOE said "the near-term outlook has evolved broadly in line with the MPC's expectations."

The central-bank action comes just ahead of a closely watched employment report due Friday, which could provide details on inflation.

The 10-year benchmark British bond , known as gilts, yielded 1.367% after the BOE decision, compared with 1.386% in the previous session.

"The task for markets now is to determine whether this is a symbolic increase or a substantive one that could represent the beginning of a more concerted interest rate upcycle," wrote Jacob Deppe, head of trading at the online trading platform Infinox.

The 10-year U.S. government bond yield edged 1.7 basis points lower to 2.984%, after hitting 3% and finishing late-Wednesday trade in New York at its highest yield since May 23, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The two-year note yield , the most sensitive to monetary policy moves, slipped by 2.5 basis points lower to 2.657%. The 30-year bond yield , known as the long bond, retreated by 0.9 basis point to 3.117%.

Prices of bonds rise as yields fall.

Worries about apparent tensions between Washington and Beijing, were buffeting major stock benchmarks , driving investors to the perceived safety of bonds.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration threatened to more than double proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25%, up from an original 10%.

Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said that in the broader context the moves early Thursday were relatively subdued.

"It's just a wait and see ahead of the jobs report on Friday," Lyngen said. "They should actually call it the average hourly earnings report," he said, referring to the fixed-income's focus on signs of rising inflation and prices, which have been gaining ground but perhaps not as steadily as job growth implies that it should. Investors are expecting on Friday that 193,000 jobs were created in July and a rise of average hourly earnings of 0.2%, according an average forecast of analysts polled by MarketWatch . Rising inflation can chip away at a bond's fixed payments and can also encourage the Fed to raise rates more rapidly, both factors that can weigh on bond prices, pushing yields higher.

On Wednesday, U.S. government bond rates rose as the Fed held its monetary policy stance in check but signaled its intent to deliver further rate increases in 2018. The Fed voted unanimously to keep its benchmark federal-funds rate in a range of 1.75% and 2% but emphasized that the U.S. economy was "strong" and upgrade from a previous characterization of "solid" in its earlier policy statement.

Meanwhile, investors watched a reading of weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 28, which inched up by 1,000 to 218,000. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 220,000 reading. U.S. factory orders rose 0.7% in June, in line with forecasts.