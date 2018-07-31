BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Higher To Start Week Ahead Of Fed, Central Bank Parade

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Fed not expected to announce any significant changes to policy but is likely to reaffirm two further rate hikes in 2018

U.S. long-dated government bond yields climbed Monday, with the 10-year Treasury note once again flirting with the 3% level, as fixed-income investors turned their attention to the start of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer fresh insights about the monetary-policy path.

Bond investors are also awaiting economic reports throughout the week and a batch of other central-bank policy updates that could influence trading in U.S. government paper.

The 10-year government bond yield rose 1.3 basis points to 2.975%, after climbing to 6.7 basis points last week, which marked its largest such move since May 18 , according to WSJ Market Data Group.

The 2-year note yield retreated a fraction of a point to 2.669%, following a climb in short-term rates of 7.8 basis points last week, representing its largest such move since April 30. The 30-year bond yield , or long bond, advanced by 1.7 basis points to 3.105%, following a weekly rise of 5.8 basis points.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The Fed, led by Chairman Jerome Powell, is slated to commence its two-day gathering on Tuesday. Economists expect it won't raise interest rates, but see it issuing a statement Wednesday making it clear that more rate increases are coming .

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is seen as holding broadly to its current monetary policy at its July 30-31 meeting, while the Bank of England is expected to lift interest rates on Thursday in only its second rate increase in a decade.

On the economic data front, a report on pending-home sales rose 0.9% in June.

Last week, yields climbed after the official scorecard of U.S. economic growth, gross domestic product, reached its strongest level in four years, coming in at an annual rate of 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department. The data reinforced expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates at least twice more before the end of 2018, which should push Treasury yields higher.

However, the reaction in bond markets to the strong GDP report was relatively tepid.

"Two explanations for the limited ability of the growth release to impact bond markets come to our mind. First, the annualized increase of 4.1% matched the consensus forecast (4.2%) almost perfectly. Second, the strong momentum has been well telegraphed for several months," wrote analysts at UniCredit in a Monday research note.

UniCredit strategists played down the likelihood of major moves in bonds amid the parade of central bank meetings ahead.

"For this week, we do not see upcoming central bank meetings having a lasting influence on major bond markets. We also do not believe the Fed will follow up by announcing any important changes in the wording of its statement and continue to project another two rate hikes for remainder of 2018," UniCredit strategists said.

"A [25 basis points or a quarter of a percentage point] rate hike by the [Bank of England] is also well anticipated and unlikely to impress core bond markets," the analysts added.