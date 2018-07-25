Log in
BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Retreat As Investors Await Trump-Juncker Summit

07/25/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Sunny Oh

U.S. government bond yields edged back on Wednesday as fixed-income investors watched for the latest developments between Washington and its international trade partners.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.1 basis points to 2.939%. The 30-year bond gave up 1.4 basis points at 3.063%. Meanwhile, the 2-year note yield rose 0.5 basis point to 2.657%, hanging around its highest yield since 2008.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Bond investors have seen mostly muted moves with the exception of Monday's selloff. It was prompted partly by concerns about shifts in global monetary policy that may be bearish for bonds, a factor that helped to push global yields up. Reports by The Wall Street Journal, and others, that the Bank of Japan could tweak its policies has been widely attributed as one of the factors that prompted sharp moves in debt markets, pushing yields higher in the U.S. and other developed markets. Before that, U.S. government debt had been caught in a mostly narrow trading band .

Many traders have expressed doubts about speculation that the BOJ policy makers, who meet on July 30-31, would abandon efforts to lift stubbornly low inflation that has hung below the central bank's 2% target.

On Wednesday, investors may fixate on a key trade-related meeting between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-deal-for-trump-and-juncker-1532473620), which could help to ease, or exacerbate, tensions tied to imposing import tariffs that investors have feared could morph into a full-scale trade war. Trade tensions can help attract appetite for haven assets like U.S. government paper.

What did market participants say?

"A lot of this tariff talk is getting more and more highlighted in the marketplace, it's starting to affect individual companies and affect a broader range of the U.S. economy, the Treasury buying is usually viewed as a hedge against further negative task on tariffs," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities, in a Wednesday research note.

"We also got back to levels where non-Japanese Asian investors care about the market. U.S. pensions are looking to buy the market on pullbacks, we got into a 2.96% area on the 10-year note, people decided to start putting some money into work," said di Galoma.

What else is on investors' radar?

New home sales for June ran at annual pace of 631,000 , well below the forecast of 660,000 from economists polled by MarketWatch.

