BP and Energean Extend Long-Term Offtake Agreement for the Prinos Field to November 2025

Energean Oil & Gas (“Energean” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce
the extension of the Prinos long-term offtake agreement with BP Oil
International Limited (“BP”) until 1 November 2025.
All of the Group’s production of crude oil from the Prinos basin is
currently sold to BP under the offtake agreement, which was originally
signed in 2013 and covered the period until 31 July 2021.
The extension of this agreement secures Energean’s sales of crude oil
from the Prinos basin for a further four years, helping safeguard the
Group’s cash flow.
Energean is implementing a new investment programme to further increase
production from the Prinos and Prinos North oil fields, as well as to
develop the Epsilon oil field, which is also a part of the Prinos
licence. The new programme, to be financed by a $180 million
reserve-based lending (“RBL”) facility, consists of drilling of up to 25
wells and the installation of two new platforms up to 2021. This will be
executed by both the Energean Force, Energean’s owned and operated
offshore drilling rig, and the jack-up GSP Jupiter that will drill the
first 3 Epsilon wells.
Energean Oil & Gas CEO, Mathios Rigas, commented: “We are very pleased
to extend our agreement with BP, a relationship that started in April
2013 and is now developing into a strategic partnership that secures
cash flow from our production in Greece. BP has consistently lifted
Prinos cargoes in the past four years and has established the Prinos
crude in the international markets.
“Increasing our production from Greece, the $1.6 billion capex Phase 1
development of the Karish and Tanin gas fields, offshore Israel, and the
exploration of the Eastern Mediterranean remain our focus and we believe
the extended BP offtake agreement further strengthens our position to
deliver maximum value from the Prinos licence.”
