BR Business Roundtable : Business Roundtable Statement on Commerce Department’s Recommendations to Use Section 232

Washington - Business Roundtable today released the following statement in response to the Commerce Department's recommendations to use Section 232 national security provisions to restrict steel and aluminum imports:



'Business Roundtable is concerned that acting on the Commerce Department's recommendations to use Section 232 to restrict steel and aluminum imports will result in foreign retaliation against U.S. exporters and harm the U.S. economy. Using Section 232 could embolden other countries to use 'national security' to restrict U.S. goods and services entering their markets.

'We urge the President not to take Section 232 action and, instead, develop a different approach to address global overcapacity of steel and aluminum that does not put the U.S. economy at such high risk.'