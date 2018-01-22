BRIC Steel (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Steel
BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2017" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Steel industry profile provides top-line qualitative and
quantitative summary information including: market share, market size
(value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also
contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial
metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
-
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging
and fast-growing countries within the steel industry and had a total
market value of $4,66,869.3 million in 2016. India was the
fastest-growing country with a CAGR of -6.1% over the 2012-16 period.
-
Within the steel industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC
nations with market revenues of $3,74,476.3 million in 2016. This was
followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $42,439.7,
$33,509.7, and $16,443.7 million, respectively.
-
China is expected to lead the steel industry in the BRIC nations with
a value of $4,60,717.4 million in 2021, followed by India, Russia,
Brazil with expected values of $73,112.3, $39,336.3 and $24,106.9
million, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Industry Outlook
-
Steel in Brazil
-
Steel in Russia
-
Steel in India
-
Steel in China
-
Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwt4zd/bric_steel?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006429/en/