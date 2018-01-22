BRIC Steel (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Steel BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BRIC Steel industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast-growing countries within the steel industry and had a total market value of $4,66,869.3 million in 2016. India was the fastest-growing country with a CAGR of -6.1% over the 2012-16 period.

Within the steel industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $3,74,476.3 million in 2016. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $42,439.7, $33,509.7, and $16,443.7 million, respectively.

China is expected to lead the steel industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $4,60,717.4 million in 2021, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $73,112.3, $39,336.3 and $24,106.9 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Outlook Steel in Brazil Steel in Russia Steel in India Steel in China Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwt4zd/bric_steel?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006429/en/