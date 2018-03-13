Log in
BRIDGE Energy Group’s 2018 Utility Industry Survey Reveals CIP Compliance, Security Tools, and Compliance Automation Among the Top Skills Gaps

03/13/2018 | 12:01am EDT

NEWTON, Mass., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE), today announced results from the company’s 2018 BRIDGE Index™ Utility Industry Grid Security Survey. Reaching over 20,000 utility executives, managers and engineers in North America, the latest survey reveals that 3 of the top 4 skills gaps are related to security and that 47% of utility companies have major compliance projects planned for the next 24 months -- up 28% from last year’s survey. Skills gaps likely to impact project schedules and potentially expose weak spots to be exploited.  Download the survey results here: http://bit.ly/BRGridSec  

Tweet this:
35% of survey responders say #cyberthreats will have the largest anticipated impact on operations - that's more than double other drivers! @BRIDGEEnergyGrp 2018 BRIDGE Index™ #GridSecurity Survey http://bit.ly/BRGridSec 

#Utilities must re-think provisioning of internal #Cybersecurity & #CIPCompliance services to reduce burdens http://bit.ly/BRGridSec  Download @BRIDGEEnergyGrp 2018 BRIDGE Index™ #GridSecurity Survey results for more insight

The annual survey is one of the most trusted industry benchmarks that document how utility companies in North America are addressing many areas that could impact national security. This year, the survey also uncovered that many utilities may be overly reliant on NERC CIP compliance requirements for assessing risk to Real-time Operations. 81% of survey respondents indicated they are not using a complete and reliable method but may think they are.

“As the utility industry extends connection to intelligent electronic devices such as inverters out to the grid edge, the complexities in securing operations from an ever-growing volume of users and devices increases,” said Richard Jones, VP, BRIDGE Energy Group. “To reduce risk, it is important, perhaps even essential that utilities optimize their cybersecurity and CIP compliance operations.”

To discuss BRIDGE Energy Group’s 2018 BRIDGE Index™ Grid Security Survey results contact [email protected] or download a summary of the results by visiting: http://bit.ly/BRGridSec

To improve your utility organization’s real-time operations performance, contact BRIDGE at 1.888.351.8999 or via www.bridgeenergygroup.com/contact-us/

About BRIDGE Energy Group
BRIDGE Energy Group is a consulting and systems integration firm transforming Transmission & Distribution operations.  We leverage operations, technology, analytics, visualization and real-time systems expertise to deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions. Our focus is on solving utility challenges and improving grid security and reliability while increasing profitability and efficiency for our clients.  For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com

For more information, contact:

Jackie Abramian
BridgeView Marketing (for BRIDGE Energy Group)
603-570-7533
[email protected] 
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef0952ac-0fc8-4702-af8d-c7147b72d72a

© GlobeNewswire 2018
