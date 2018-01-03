Log in
BTS pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BTS-W3 (F53-5)

01/03/2018 | 02:50am CET

Headline: Security Symbol:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BTS-W3 (F53-5) BTS

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 03-Jan-2018

Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows

Number ofName of warrant

exercised warrants (units)Number of unexercised warrants (units)Ratio (Warrant : shares)Exercise PriceNumber of shares derived Number ofExercise

(baht/share) Datefrom exercised warrants (shares)

remaining shares reserved (shares)

Warrant of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 3(BTS-W3)

0

3,944,551,464

1.00 : 1.00

12.00

29-Dec-2017

0

3,944,551,464

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)

0

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas)

(Mr. Kong Chi Keung)

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 01:49:06 UTC.

