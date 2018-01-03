BTS pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BTS-W3 (F53-5)

Headline: Security Symbol:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BTS-W3 (F53-5) BTS

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 03-Jan-2018

Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows

Number ofName of warrant

exercised warrants (units)Number of unexercised warrants (units)Ratio (Warrant : shares)Exercise PriceNumber of shares derived Number ofExercise

(baht/share) Datefrom exercised warrants (shares)

remaining shares reserved (shares)

Warrant of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 3(BTS-W3)

0

3,944,551,464

1.00 : 1.00

12.00

29-Dec-2017

0

3,944,551,464

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)

0

Signature ________________________________ Signature ________________________________ (Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas) (Mr. Kong Chi Keung) Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Authorized to sign on behalf of the company Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

