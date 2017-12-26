Log in
BTS pcl : The issuance and offering of debentures

12/26/2017 | 02:04am CET

(-Translation-)

Ref. No. BTS 2875/2017

December 26, 2017

Subject

:

To

:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The issuance and offering of debentures

Reference is made to the resolution of the 2016 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on July 22, 2016 which approved the issuance and offering of debentures of the Company in the principal amount of not exceeding Baht 30,000 million (or the equivalent amount in any other currency) and the delegation of authority to the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee or any person(s) designated by the Board of Directors or the Executive Committee to determine the details relevant to the issuance and offering of the debentures for the utmost benefit of the Company.

Thereafter, the Executive Committee's Meeting No. 10/2017 held on November 30, 2017 resolved to approve the issuance and offering of the debentures of the Company No. 1/2017 in the total amount of up to Baht 7,000 million for the purposes of repayment of existing debts and/or investment and/or financing the working capital of the Company.

In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that today (December 26, 2017), the Company has issued and offered the debentures of the Company No. 1/2017 in the total amount of Baht 7,000 million to institutional investors and high net worth investors (II&HNW) with the preliminary details as follows:

Issuer

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited

Issue date

December 26, 2017

Debenture type

Senior unsecured debentures without debentureholders' representative

Placement type

Placement to institutional investors and high net worth investors (II&HNW)

Currency

Thai Baht

Issue size

Baht 7,000 million

Offering details

Tranche 1 : "The debentures of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited No. 1/2017, Tranche 1, due 2020" having a term of 3 years, in the amount of 1,500,000 units or equivalent to Baht 1,500 million, with the fixed interest rate of 2.24% per annum;

Tranche 2 : "The debentures of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited No. 1/2017, Tranche 2, due 2022" having a term of 5 years, in the amount of 1,500,000 units or equivalent to Baht 1,500 million, with the fixed interest rate of 2.64% per annum;

Tranche 3 : "The debentures of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited No. 1/2017, Tranche 3, due 2027" having a

2

term of 10 years, in the amount of 2,000,000 units or equivalent to Baht 2,000 million, with the fixed interest rate of 3.65% per annum;

Tranche 4 : "The debentures of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited No. 1/2017, Tranche 4, due 2029" having a term of 12 years, in the amount of 2,000,000 units or equivalent to Baht 2,000 million, with the fixed interest rate of 3.78% per annum;

Par value

Baht 1,000 per unit

Interest payment date

Interest on the debentures shall be payable semi-annually on every June 26 and December 26 of each year commencing June 26, 2018 and ending on the maturity date in respect of the debentures

Call option / Put option

-None-

Credit rating of debentures

A / Stable by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd. (as of December 8, 2017)

Joint-lead managers

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Bangkok Branch

Registrar

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited

-Mr. Kong Chi Keung-

Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 01:04:05 UTC.

