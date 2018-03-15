Log in
Back of the Eye Disorders, Featuring a Steadily Growing Pipeline, Likely to Witness 7.9% Annualized Growth, Predicts Roots Analysis

03/15/2018 | 04:31pm CET

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Back of the Eye Disorders: Novel Drugs and Delivery Technologies, 2017-2030” report to its offerings.

Harsimran Kaur, the principal analyst, stated, “Over 170 product candidates are under various stages of development for back of the eye disorders. In the past few years, the market has witnessed emergence of several gene therapies, novel drug delivery systems and visual prostheses.”

The report presents opinions on several key aspects of the market. Among other elements, it includes:

  • A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel drugs, providing information on drug classes, molecular targets, types of therapy, mechanisms of action and routes of administration.
  • An elaborate discussion on lifecycle management strategies, depicting various approaches being adopted by companies to expand patent exclusivity and exploit the revenue generation potential of proprietary products.
  • Comprehensive profiles of clinical stage (phase II/III and above) drug candidates.
  • A review of currently available technologies and delivery systems that are being used to administer therapeutics to back of the eye.
  • A discussion on various visual prosthesis that are currently available; the study provides a comparative 2X2 analysis based on supplier power and product competitiveness.
  • A discussion on the key promotional strategies that have been adopted for marketing approved drugs, namely Macugen®, Lucentis®, Eylea® and Jetrea®.
  • A robust forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of individual drugs/delivery systems taking into consideration the target patient population, adoption rates and expected pricing.

Kaur further added, “In order to address concerns related to therapy administration, various companies have begun developing oral and topical drugs. Moreover, to improve compliance, several non-invasive delivery technologies are under development. The future holds significant promise for companies researching back of the eye disorders.”

The research covers detailed profiles and assesses product portfolios of following companies:

  • Alcon (a Novartis division)
  • Allergan
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals
  • Clearside Biomedical
  • EyeGate Pharma
  • Eyevensys
  • Genentech
  • GenSight Biologics
  • Graybug Vision
  • Icon Bioscience
  • Molecular Partners
  • Neurotech Pharmaceuticals
  • Novelion Therapeutics
  • Oculis
  • Ohr Pharmaceutical
  • Ophthotech
  • pSivida
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/back-of-the-eye-disorders-novel-drugs-and-delivery-technologies-2017-2030/184.html or email [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
