Back of the Eye Disorders, Featuring a Steadily Growing Pipeline, Likely to Witness 7.9% Annualized Growth, Predicts Roots Analysis

Analysis has announced the addition of "Back
of the Eye Disorders: Novel Drugs and Delivery Technologies, 2017-2030”
report to its offerings.
Harsimran Kaur, the principal analyst, stated, “Over 170 product
candidates are under various stages of development for back of the eye
disorders. In the past few years, the market has witnessed emergence of
several gene therapies, novel drug delivery systems and visual
prostheses.”
The report presents opinions on several key aspects of the market. Among
other elements, it includes:
A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel drugs,
providing information on drug classes, molecular targets, types of
therapy, mechanisms of action and routes of administration.
An elaborate discussion on lifecycle management strategies, depicting
various approaches being adopted by companies to expand patent
exclusivity and exploit the revenue generation potential of
proprietary products.
Comprehensive profiles of clinical stage (phase II/III and above) drug
candidates.
A review of currently available technologies and delivery systems that
are being used to administer therapeutics to back of the eye.
A discussion on various visual prosthesis that are currently
available; the study provides a comparative 2X2 analysis based on
supplier power and product competitiveness.
A discussion on the key promotional strategies that have been adopted
for marketing approved drugs, namely Macugen®, Lucentis®, Eylea® and
Jetrea®.
A robust forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of
individual drugs/delivery systems taking into consideration the target
patient population, adoption rates and expected pricing.
Kaur further added, “In order to address concerns related to therapy
administration, various companies have begun developing oral and topical
drugs. Moreover, to improve compliance, several non-invasive delivery
technologies are under development. The future holds significant promise
for companies researching back of the eye disorders.”
The research covers detailed profiles and assesses product portfolios of
following companies:
Alcon (a Novartis division)
Allergan
Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Clearside Biomedical
EyeGate Pharma
Eyevensys
Genentech
GenSight Biologics
Graybug Vision
Icon Bioscience
Molecular Partners
Neurotech Pharmaceuticals
Novelion Therapeutics
Oculis
Ohr Pharmaceutical
Ophthotech
pSivida
Santen Pharmaceuticals
