Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 03:36am CET
Photo illustration shows a person holding a phone with Baidu Inc's video streaming service iQiyi in Jinan

(Reuters) - Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc (>> Baidu), has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content.

(Reuters) - Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content.

The listing is expected to give the firm extra financial muscle as it squares off against rivals in the Chinese market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd service Youku Tudou Inc.

It plans to offer 125 million American depositary shares priced at $17 to $19 each, the company said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Underwriters have an option to sell an additional 18.75 million shares, which if exercised in full could bring the value of the deal to about $2.7 billion.

IQiyi, which will list on the Nasdaq, said it expects to use about half of the proceeds to broaden and enhance its content offering while 10 percent would be earmarked to strengthen technology. The rest would go towards general corporate purposes.

Baidu owns 69.6 percent of the Netflix-like video platform and will continue to be its controlling shareholder upon completion of the offering, iQiyi said.

At the end of February, iQiyi had 60.1 million subscribers, over 98 percent of whom were paying members, it said.

IQiyi saw its 2017 revenue jump to 17.38 billion yuan ($2.7 billion), a gain of 55 percent over the previous year. It made a net loss of 3.74 billion yuan.

Bilibili, another Chinese video streaming company, also set tentative pricing for its New York listing, seeking to raise as up to $525 million.

Its depository shares will be offered in a range of $10.50 to $12.50 each. The deal includes an option for an additional 6.3 million shares to be sold.

(This story corrects paragraph 6 to say Baidu owns a 69.6 percent of iQiyi, not 80.5 percent.)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Brenda Goh

Stocks treated in this article : Baidu, Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.61% 200.28 Delayed Quote.16.15%
BAIDU -0.12% 262.39 Delayed Quote.12.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aAustralia, ASEAN agree to start regional infrastructure cooperation
RE
04:38aAlibaba to invest additional $2 billion in Lazada, replaces CEO
RE
04:17aChina elects key economic team, Xi confidante Liu He named a vice premier
RE
04:06aOil prices fall as increased U.S. drilling points to higher output
RE
03:36aBaidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
RE
03:36aBaidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
RE
03:30aChina Feb Average New Home Prices Rise 0.2% on Month
DJ
03:26aJapan exports slow on Lunar New Year holidays, uptrend intact
RE
02:50aShares in the red as nervous markets await Fed
RE
02:44aShares in the red as nervous markets await Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
2BAIDU : Baidu's video unit iQiyi files for U.S. IPO that may raise over $1.5 billion
3CVS HEALTH : CVS HEALTH : Pharmacists say corporate greed is pushing up prescription drug prices and them out ..
4CACI INTERNATIONAL INC : CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal -- Update
5CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics' acquisition of CSRA

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.