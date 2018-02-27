Bal Seal Engineering Achieves AS9100D Certification

Bal Seal Engineering, Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of
custom-engineered sealing, connecting, conducting, and EMI/RFI shielding
solutions, has achieved certification to AS9100D.
The leading standard for quality assurance in the aerospace industry,
AS9100D is based on the ISO 9001 quality management system requirements.
The company’s certification to AS9100D verifies that its processes and
documentation meet or exceed aerospace industry requirements.
The AS9100D includes ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements, and
contains additional aerospace industry-specific quality system criteria
to satisfy DoD, NASA, and FAA quality requirements. The standard was
created to establish a common model for quality assurance for the
aerospace industry in design, development, manufacturing, and supporting
core processes.
“The AS9100D certification validates our continued commitment to
providing high performance, precision-engineered components to the
aerospace industry,” says Jesse Flores, Bal Seal Engineering’s Vice
President of Quality Assurance. “In addition to the benefits of gaining
credible recognition by our customers, compliance to these standards has
improved our internal processes, with added emphasis on customer
satisfaction and supplier oversight.”
According to Flores, Bal Seal Engineering has been supplying its
springs, seals, and contacts to OEMs and tier suppliers in commercial
and military aerospace for more than 30 years. The company’s Bal Seal®
spring-energized seals guard against leakage in fuel, hydraulic, and
other critical systems on many of the world’s most popular platforms.
Its Bal Spring® canted coil springs mechanically connect, manage
electrical current, and shield against EMI/RFI in a wide range of
avionics applications.
About Bal Seal Engineering, Inc.
Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. is a global provider of custom-engineered
sealing, connecting, conducting, and EMI/RFI shielding solutions for
worldwide industry. The company’s products employ unique Bal Spring®
canted coil spring technology for enhanced performance and reliability.
For more information, visit www.balseal.com,
e-mail [email protected], or call
800-366-1006.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006667/en/