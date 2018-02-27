Bal Seal Engineering Achieves AS9100D Certification

Strengthens Long-Term Commitment to Excellence In Aerospace Industry

Bal Seal Engineering, Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered sealing, connecting, conducting, and EMI/RFI shielding solutions, has achieved certification to AS9100D.

The leading standard for quality assurance in the aerospace industry, AS9100D is based on the ISO 9001 quality management system requirements. The company’s certification to AS9100D verifies that its processes and documentation meet or exceed aerospace industry requirements.

The AS9100D includes ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements, and contains additional aerospace industry-specific quality system criteria to satisfy DoD, NASA, and FAA quality requirements. The standard was created to establish a common model for quality assurance for the aerospace industry in design, development, manufacturing, and supporting core processes.

“The AS9100D certification validates our continued commitment to providing high performance, precision-engineered components to the aerospace industry,” says Jesse Flores, Bal Seal Engineering’s Vice President of Quality Assurance. “In addition to the benefits of gaining credible recognition by our customers, compliance to these standards has improved our internal processes, with added emphasis on customer satisfaction and supplier oversight.”

According to Flores, Bal Seal Engineering has been supplying its springs, seals, and contacts to OEMs and tier suppliers in commercial and military aerospace for more than 30 years. The company’s Bal Seal® spring-energized seals guard against leakage in fuel, hydraulic, and other critical systems on many of the world’s most popular platforms. Its Bal Spring® canted coil springs mechanically connect, manage electrical current, and shield against EMI/RFI in a wide range of avionics applications.

