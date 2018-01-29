Log in
Bamboo Capital JSC : NERA Signs MOU with Bamboo Capital Group to Pilot World’s First Blockchain-enabled Carbon Credit Protocol

01/29/2018 | 08:49am CET

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Vietnam renewable energy developer, Bamboo Capital JSC ('BCG') has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') with New Era Energy Ltd. ('NERA') to pilot the world's first Carbon Credit Protocol on the Blockchain. NERA will also invest up to US$ 50 Million to develop BCG's solar and wind projects in 2018 as part of its commitment to accelerate clean energy adoption in Southeast Asia.

'Innovation and environmental responsibility are at the heart of BCG. We are excited to work with NERA in their efforts to promote clean energy amongst the masses in the world,' said Mr. Nguyen Ho Nam, Chairman of BCG. 'The collaboration will be a win-win for all parties.'

New Era Energy (NERA) is a blockchain-enabled certification platform for measuring clean energy footprint. With a focus on transparency, accountability and security, NERA aims to bring Carbon Trading market to the masses. NERA is currently working with Ramboll, one of the largest energy consultancies across the world to implement and roll out its emission verification and certification platform.

'Carbon trading market is valued at over US$ 50 Billion as of 2017, yet it remains inaccessible to the masses,' said Mr. Leonard Ng, Co-founder of NERA. 'Our goal is to raise awareness of climate change and accelerate the adoption of clean energy in Southeast Asia, and we believe with proper verification and certification of clean energy footprint, we can create a rewarding ecosystem to encourage individuals to do green.'

Bamboo Capital Joint Stock Company (BCG) is a diversified investment company operating in areas including: Agriculture and Manufacture, Infrastructure and Real Estate, and Renewable Energy. BCG is also listed on Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) with a charter capital of 1,080 billion VND and hence ranked 277th amongst Vietnam's top 500 companies (VNR500) in 2017. The company is currently developing over 2,000 MW of solar and wind projects in notable partnerships with Hanwha Group and other reputable energy players.

Bamboo Capital JSC published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 07:49:07 UTC.

