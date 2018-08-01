Banana Jones Launches at Golden Euro Casino

Innovative snakes and ladders format offers a unique player experience with the chance to win big

Players at Golden Euro Casino won’t be able to peel themselves away from the action in Banana Jones, the latest release from Realtime Gaming.

Banana Jones is unique in that it’s not a traditional slot or table game; instead, it uses a snakes and ladders board game format where players roll the dice five times for each bet.

The idea is to help Banana Jones navigate his way through the ominous temple of Leopold the Leopard, avoiding his army of snakes in search of the Crystal Banana.

Players collect symbols along the way, which are recorded in a counter and pay out according to the pay table.

The game boasts two features; Treasure Wheel and Crystal Banana Quest for the chance to win even more prizes.

Banana Jones will launch on 1st August with a generous bonus offer of up to 125 free dice rolls, depending on the bet amount.

This €5 free bonus is valid until 21st August and can be accessed with the coupon code:

BANANAJONES18

The Golden Euro Casino Manager, said: “Banana Jones is one of the most entertaining and exciting games we have seen at Golden Euro Casino, and we believe it will be a big hit with our players.

“The never-seen-before snakes and ladders style game format delivers a unique player experience with plenty of opportunities for big wins.”

It’s going to be a busy month a Golden Euro Casino, with another blockbuster title, Stardust, set to launch on 22nd August. This 5 reel, 243 pay-line slot will bring even more magic, fairies, willows and glittering prizes to the casino.

Golden Euro Casino’s full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, or mobile casino.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005608/en/