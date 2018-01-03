Log in
BancorpSouth Bank : Announces Investment in Employees

01/03/2018 | 11:09pm CET

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) today announced an additional investment in its employees, which includes pay increases and /or one-time bonuses to nearly all non-commissioned employees.

The investment of over $10 million in 2018 will benefit 96% of the Company's non-commissioned workforce. Pay increases were effective January 1, 2018.

"We are proud to reward our team with this opportunity since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act should benefit everyone" said Dan Rollins, Chairman and CEO. "BancorpSouth's continued and future success is based on the economic vitality of the communities we serve and taking care of our teammates allows us to provide the very best service to our customers, communities and shareholders."

BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with $14.8 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates 234 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-bank-announces-investment-in-employees-300577237.html

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
