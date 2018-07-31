Log in
Bank of America Corporation : Filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

07/31/2018 | 01:34am CEST

Bank of America Corporation today informed its securities holders that its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


