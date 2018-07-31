Bank of America Corporation : Filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Bank of America Corporation today informed its securities holders that
its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June
30, 2018 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”).
Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on
its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.
The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and
other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the
SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the
SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage
Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
