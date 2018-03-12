Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Definitive Proxy Statement and Additional Definitive Proxy Soliciting Materials

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Definitive Proxy
Statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement") with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2018 with
respect to its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April
25, 2018 (the "2018 Annual Meeting").
The agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting is as follows:
-
Electing the 15 directors named in the Proxy Statement
-
A proposal approving the Corporation's executive compensation (an
advisory, non-binding “Say on Pay” resolution)
-
A proposal ratifying the appointment of the Corporation's independent
registered public accounting firm for 2018
-
A stockholder proposal, if it is properly presented at the 2018 Annual
Meeting
-
Any other business that may properly come before the 2018 Annual
Meeting
In addition, the Corporation filed Additional Definitive Proxy
Soliciting Materials with the SEC on March 12, 2018.
Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on
its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.
The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and
other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the
SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the
SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
