Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Definitive Proxy Statement and Additional Definitive Proxy Soliciting Materials

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2018 with respect to its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 25, 2018 (the "2018 Annual Meeting").

The agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting is as follows:

Electing the 15 directors named in the Proxy Statement

A proposal approving the Corporation's executive compensation (an advisory, non-binding “Say on Pay” resolution)

A proposal ratifying the appointment of the Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for 2018

A stockholder proposal, if it is properly presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting

Any other business that may properly come before the 2018 Annual Meeting

In addition, the Corporation filed Additional Definitive Proxy Soliciting Materials with the SEC on March 12, 2018.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006282/en/