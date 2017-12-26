Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Form 8-K

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report
on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on
December 22, 2017, announcing that following enactment of the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), it currently estimates net income for the
quarter ending December 31, 2017, will include a reduction of
approximately $3 billion as a result of the Tax Act, primarily from a
lower valuation of certain net deferred tax assets. The Corporation will
continue to analyze the Tax Act to determine the full effects of the new
law, including the new lower corporate tax rate, on the Corporation’s
financial statements and operations. The Corporation will announce
financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, on
January 17, 2018.
