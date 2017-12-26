Log in
Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Form 8-K

12/26/2017 | 03:55pm CET

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 22, 2017, announcing that following enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), it currently estimates net income for the quarter ending December 31, 2017, will include a reduction of approximately $3 billion as a result of the Tax Act, primarily from a lower valuation of certain net deferred tax assets. The Corporation will continue to analyze the Tax Act to determine the full effects of the new law, including the new lower corporate tax rate, on the Corporation’s financial statements and operations. The Corporation will announce financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, on January 17, 2018.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


© Business Wire 2017
