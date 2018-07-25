Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Form 8-K

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report
on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC") on July 24, 2018, announcing that it issued 34,160
shares of Series HH Preferred Stock (as defined below).
Under the terms of the Series HH Preferred Stock, the ability of the
Corporation to declare or pay dividends on, declare or make
distributions with respect to, or repurchase, redeem or otherwise
acquire for consideration, shares of its common stock or any preferred
stock ranking on a parity with or junior to the Series HH Preferred
Stock, will be subject to certain restrictions in the event that the
Corporation fails to declare and pay full dividends (or declare and set
aside a sum sufficient for payment thereof) on its Series HH Preferred
Stock. The restrictions are set forth in the Certificate of Designations
described below.
On July 24, 2018, the Corporation filed a Certificate of Designations
(the “Certificate of Designations”) with the Secretary of State of the
State of Delaware for the purpose of amending its Amended and Restated
Certificate of Incorporation to fix the designations, preferences,
limitations and relative rights of its 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock, Series HH, $0.01 par value per share (the “Series HH Preferred
Stock”). The Series HH Preferred Stock has a liquidation preference of
$25,000 per share. The Certificate of Designations is attached to the
Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1.
On July 24, 2018, the Corporation closed the sale of 34,160,000
Depositary Shares (the “Depositary Shares”), each representing a 1/1,000th
interest in a share of the Series HH Preferred Stock. The terms of the
offering of the Depositary Shares are described in the Corporation’s
Prospectus dated June 29, 2018, constituting a part of the Registration
Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-224523), as supplemented by
a Prospectus Supplement dated July 17, 2018. Additional exhibits are
filed with the Form 8-K in connection with the offering, issuance and
sale of the Depositary Shares.
Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on
its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.
The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and
other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the
SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the
SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage
Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724006008/en/