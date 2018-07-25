Log in
Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Form 8-K

07/25/2018 | 12:05am CEST

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 24, 2018, announcing that it issued 34,160 shares of Series HH Preferred Stock (as defined below).

Under the terms of the Series HH Preferred Stock, the ability of the Corporation to declare or pay dividends on, declare or make distributions with respect to, or repurchase, redeem or otherwise acquire for consideration, shares of its common stock or any preferred stock ranking on a parity with or junior to the Series HH Preferred Stock, will be subject to certain restrictions in the event that the Corporation fails to declare and pay full dividends (or declare and set aside a sum sufficient for payment thereof) on its Series HH Preferred Stock. The restrictions are set forth in the Certificate of Designations described below.

On July 24, 2018, the Corporation filed a Certificate of Designations (the “Certificate of Designations”) with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware for the purpose of amending its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to fix the designations, preferences, limitations and relative rights of its 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH, $0.01 par value per share (the “Series HH Preferred Stock”). The Series HH Preferred Stock has a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share. The Certificate of Designations is attached to the Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1.

On July 24, 2018, the Corporation closed the sale of 34,160,000 Depositary Shares (the “Depositary Shares”), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series HH Preferred Stock. The terms of the offering of the Depositary Shares are described in the Corporation’s Prospectus dated June 29, 2018, constituting a part of the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-224523), as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated July 17, 2018. Additional exhibits are filed with the Form 8-K in connection with the offering, issuance and sale of the Depositary Shares.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


© Business Wire 2018
