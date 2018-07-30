Bank of Bird-in-Hand : Announces Future Capital Offering

Lori A. Maley, President and CEO of the Bank of Bird-in-Hand announced
today that the Bank intends to undertake a common stock offering
commencing in the third quarter of 2018 to further support the Bank’s
continuing growth. The currently expected range of the offering is
anticipated to be between $20 million and $25 million in the aggregate.
The offering price per share is expected to be finalized in late August
and is currently expected to be in the range of $13 to $15 per share, on
a post-stock split adjusted basis. The previously announced 5-for-4
stock split, effective in the form of a stock dividend, will become
effective on July 31, 2018.
Kevin J. McClarigan, Chairman of the Board, noted that “The growth of
the Bank since it opened in December 2013 has well exceeded our
expectations. Additional capital will provide the Bank with the
resources to build on that growth and plan for the long-term future of
the Bank, including additional, yet currently unidentified, branch
locations.” He added, “The entire Board of Directors is very pleased and
excited by the community’s response to the opening of the Bank, the
capital raise in 2016, and our unique business model. We are committed
to our customers and residents of our community to build upon that
success. Raising additional capital will help us reach this goal.”
The Bank is contacting its existing shareholders and others in the
community prior to finalizing the terms of the offering. The Bank
anticipates raising the capital from shareholders, retail and bank-known
institutional investors, and the community.
Bybel Rutledge LLP is serving as legal counsel and Commonwealth
Advisors, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Bank of Bird-in-Hand
in connection with the stock offering.
THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A
SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE COMMON STOCK. THE OFFERING IS
BEING MADE ONLY BY THE WRITTEN OFFERING CIRCULAR WHEN AVAILABLE.
About Bank of Bird-in-Hand
Bank of Bird-in-Hand is a community-owned bank serving Eastern Lancaster
County and Western Chester County with a strong focus on agricultural,
small business, and consumer lending. Its main branch and office is
located at 309 North Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505. It operates an
additional branch at 3540 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534.
The Bank also recently established a mobile branch which has a schedule
of hours of operation at nine locations in Lancaster County. The unit,
which is a twenty-nine-foot-long full-service mobile bank on wheels, has
a built-in ATM, walk-up customer service window and also room inside for
Customer Service representatives to open accounts and transact business.
As of June 30, 2018, Bank of Bird-in-Hand had total assets of $308
million, total deposits of $249 million, total loans of $269 million,
and total shareholders’ equity of $30 million.
