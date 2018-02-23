Bank of England's Ramsden says weak productivity is key for rates

Ramsden - one of two policymakers to oppose November's rate rise - repeated some of the language used after the central bank's February Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

"Overall, it's the MPC's view that the economy's speed limit is likely to be around 1.5 percent," the former finance ministry official said.

"That means that with very little spare capacity in the economy, even the unusually weak actual growth of around 1.75 percent over the forecast ... is still sufficient to generate excess demand," he added in remarks to be delivered at a panel discussion with the Confederation of British Industry.

Earlier this month the BoE also said it might need to raise rates sooner and by slightly more than it had expected in November to keep inflation under control.

Most economists polled by Reuters expect interest rates to rise again by May, and financial markets price in a further rate rise by the end of the year, which would take rates to 1 percent.

