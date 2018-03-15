Bank of France Raises Growth Forecasts

By William Horobin

PARIS--The Bank of France raised its growth and inflation forecasts Thursday, saying it expects a strong rebound in French exports this year, combined with expansions in business investment and consumer spending.

In its March forecasts, France's central bank raised its 2018 economic growth forecast to 1.9% from 1.7% in December. It expects inflation--boosted by energy and tobacco prices--to reach 1.6% in 2018 compared to 1.4% in its December forecast.

The Bank of France's bullish economic forecasts underscore a recent strengthening of the French economy that has taken many economists by surprise. Strong business investment at the end of last year helped drive 2017 economic growth to 2% and business surveys at the start of this year indicate activity is firmer than expected.

The Bank of France also cut its 2018 unemployment forecast to 8.9% from 9.6% in December after a sharper-than-expected drop in the rate at the end of 2017.

Still, the central bank sounded a note of caution for the longer term. It cut its 2019 growth forecast slightly to 1.7% from 1.8% as the central bank expects a stronger euro to weaken demand for French exports. The Bank of France said the growth outlook beyond 2018 could improve, depending on the impact of overhauls of the French economy, such as president Emmanuel Macron's corporate tax cuts and changes to labor laws.

Speaking on French radio, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau urged the government to continue with economic overhauls even as the economy shows signs of strength.

"If we want to keep growth at a high level, patience and perseverance are essential," Mr. Villeroy de Galhau said.

