Bank of Ireland : Appointment of Deputy Chairman - Patrick Haren - 181 KB

Bank of Ireland Group PLC ("BOIG plc")

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (the "Bank")

Change in Director Responsibilities

25 July 2018 __________________________________________________________________________________

Bank of Ireland announces the appointment of Mr Patrick Haren as Deputy Chairman of BOIG plc and Deputy Governor of the Bank, replacing Mr Patrick Kennedy who succeeds Mr Archie Kane as Chairman of BOIG plc and Governor of the Bank. Mr Haren remains the Senior Independent Director.

The above change is effective from 1 August 2018.

This disclosure is made in accordance with paragraph 6.6.5 (3) of the Listing Rules.

