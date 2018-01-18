Log in
Bank of Japan : 72nd Opinion Survey

01/18/2018 | 06:09am CET

January 18, 2018
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline

  • Survey period : From November 10 to December 6, 2017.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
  • Sample size : 4,000 people (2,201 people [i.e., 55.0 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Have improved (A) 6.2 6.5 7.6 8.3
Have remained the same 68.9 70.3 71.0 70.9
Have worsened (B) 24.3 22.7 21.1 20.2
D.I. (A) minus (B) -18.1 -16.2 -13.5 -11.9
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Will improve (A) 8.6 7.5 7.5 8.6
Will remain the same 64.3 67.2 66.4 67.0
Will worsen (B) 26.6 24.8 25.5 24.1
D.I. (A) minus (B) -18.0 -17.3 -18.0 -15.5
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Have become better off (A) 6.1 5.9 7.3 6.5
Difficult to say 55.1 54.5 53.0 52.4
Have become worse off (B) 38.5 38.8 39.2 40.2
D.I. (A) minus (B) -32.4 -32.9 -31.9 -33.7
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Have gone up significantly 10.5 9.8 7.8 7.6
Have gone up slightly 53.3 57.6 55.4 59.5
Have remained almost unchanged 32.8 29.6 33.1 30.0
Have gone down slightly 2.2 2.0 2.8 2.2
Have gone down significantly 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.1
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Will go up significantly 5.6 7.7 6.2 8.4
Will go up slightly 61.4 67.7 64.2 67.2
Will remain almost unchanged 29.7 21.6 26.7 21.6
Will go down slightly 2.5 2.3 1.7 1.8
Will go down significantly 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it - 32.4 - 30.5
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it - 45.0 - 46.0
Have never heard of it - 22.3 - 23.3
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it 29.6 27.7 26.7 27.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.8 31.8 35.7 33.0
Have never heard of it 32.2 40.2 36.7 39.4
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it 33.8 40.1 28.1 41.0
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 39.6 40.0 38.4 36.6
Have never heard of it 26.0 19.6 32.1 22.1
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it 20.6 23.3 16.5 22.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 35.1 38.7 33.1 36.3
Have never heard of it 43.2 37.7 49.1 40.8
69th survey
(Mar 2017) 		70th survey
(Jun 2017) 		71st survey
(Sep 2017) 		72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Confident - 14.0 - 13.0
Somewhat confident - 30.3 - 29.7
Difficult to say - 46.5 - 46.6
Not particularly confident - 6.1 - 7.6
Not confident - 2.6 - 2.6

Inquiries

Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : [email protected]

Bank of Japan published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 05:09:03 UTC.

