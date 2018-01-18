Bank of Japan : 72nd Opinion Survey

January 18, 2018
Survey Outline
Survey period : From November 10 to December 6, 2017.
Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
Sample size : 4,000 people (2,201 people [i.e., 55.0 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Have improved (A)
6.2
6.5
7.6
8.3
Have remained the same
68.9
70.3
71.0
70.9
Have worsened (B)
24.3
22.7
21.1
20.2
D.I. (A) minus (B)
-18.1
-16.2
-13.5
-11.9
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Will improve (A)
8.6
7.5
7.5
8.6
Will remain the same
64.3
67.2
66.4
67.0
Will worsen (B)
26.6
24.8
25.5
24.1
D.I. (A) minus (B)
-18.0
-17.3
-18.0
-15.5
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Have become better off (A)
6.1
5.9
7.3
6.5
Difficult to say
55.1
54.5
53.0
52.4
Have become worse off (B)
38.5
38.8
39.2
40.2
D.I. (A) minus (B)
-32.4
-32.9
-31.9
-33.7
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Have gone up significantly
10.5
9.8
7.8
7.6
Have gone up slightly
53.3
57.6
55.4
59.5
Have remained almost unchanged
32.8
29.6
33.1
30.0
Have gone down slightly
2.2
2.0
2.8
2.2
Have gone down significantly
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.1
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Will go up significantly
5.6
7.7
6.2
8.4
Will go up slightly
61.4
67.7
64.2
67.2
Will remain almost unchanged
29.7
21.6
26.7
21.6
Will go down slightly
2.5
2.3
1.7
1.8
Will go down significantly
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.1
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it
-
32.4
-
30.5
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
-
45.0
-
46.0
Have never heard of it
-
22.3
-
23.3
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it
29.6
27.7
26.7
27.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
37.8
31.8
35.7
33.0
Have never heard of it
32.2
40.2
36.7
39.4
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it
33.8
40.1
28.1
41.0
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
39.6
40.0
38.4
36.6
Have never heard of it
26.0
19.6
32.1
22.1
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Know about it
20.6
23.3
16.5
22.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
35.1
38.7
33.1
36.3
Have never heard of it
43.2
37.7
49.1
40.8
69th survey
(Mar 2017)
70th survey
(Jun 2017)
71st survey
(Sep 2017)
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
Confident
-
14.0
-
13.0
Somewhat confident
-
30.3
-
29.7
Difficult to say
-
46.5
-
46.6
Not particularly confident
-
6.1
-
7.6
Not confident
-
2.6
-
2.6
