News : Companies
Bank of Japan : Accounts (July 20)

07/24/2018 | 03:08am CEST

July 24, 2018
Bank of Japan

Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 283,987,144
Japanese government securities 458,655,675,657
Commercial paper2 2,232,724,562
Corporate bonds3 3,131,329,533
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 976,519,369
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 20,978,560,471
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 485,518,816
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,586,766,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,694,022,913
Deposits with agents8 42,834,909
Others 730,842,322
Total 541,240,035,110
Banknotes 104,389,816,153
Current deposits 387,804,603,977
Other deposits9 20,450,256,611
Deposits of the government 19,152,610,868
Payables under repurchase agreements 33,879,083
Others10 984,297,925
Provisions 5,201,797,693
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,222,672,796
Total 541,240,035,110
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Japanese government bonds 440,220,130,439
Treasury discount bills 18,435,545,218

(Annex Table 2)

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 9,518,876,923
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 38,454,400,000
Total 47,973,276,923
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,097,600,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 01:07:01 UTC
