Bank of Japan : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (Jan. 2018)

This report summarizes the reports from all regional research divisions, mainly at the Bank's branches in Japan, and is based on data and other information gathered for the meeting of general managers of the Bank's branches held today. The English translation is based on the Japanese original.

January 15, 2018

Bank of Japan

I. Regional Economic Assessments (Overview)

According to assessments from regions across Japan, six regions (Hokuriku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku, and Kyushu-Okinawa) reported that their economy had been expanding or expanding moderately, and three regions (Hokkaido, Tohoku, and Shikoku) noted that the economy had continued to recover moderately. These reports were based on the assessments that the virtuous cycle from income to spending had been maintained, as labor market conditions had continued to tighten steadily and private consumption had improved, while exports had been on an increasing trend with overseas economies growing at a moderate pace.

Compared with the previous assessment in October 2017, three regions (Tohoku, Hokuriku, and Kinki) revised their assessments upward. The Tohoku region upgraded its assessment due to increased production in general-purpose, production and business oriented machinery, given firms' proactive increase in fixed investment at home and abroad, and the Hokuriku region, mainly due to the strengthened momentum in business fixed investment aimed at expanding domestic capacity and saving labor. The Kinki region revised up its assessment based on the strengthened momentum in exports and the improvement in private consumption. Meanwhile, the other six regions reported that their assessments were unchanged.

With regard to the changes from the previous assessment, arrows pointing to the upper right or lower right indicate changes in the pace of improvement or deterioration compared with the previous assessments, respectively. For example, an acceleration in the pace of improvement or deceleration in the pace of deterioration is indicated with an arrow pointing to the upper right. A horizontal arrow pointing to the right indicates that the pace of improvement or deterioration in economic conditions is unchanged compared with the previous assessments.

