July 31, 2018 Bank of Japan

Scheduled Dates of Monetary Policy Meetings in 2019

Date of MPM

Outlook Report (The Bank's View)Release ScheduleSummary of

OpinionsMPM Minutes

Jan. 22 (Tues.), 23 (Wed.)

Jan. 23 (Wed.)

Jan. 31 (Thurs.)Mar. 20 (Wed.)Mar. 14 (Thurs.), 15 (Fri.)

--

Mar. 26 (Tues.)May 1 (Wed.)Apr. 24 (Wed.), 25 (Thurs.)

Apr. 25 (Thurs.)

May 8 (Wed.)June 25 (Tues.)June 19 (Wed.), 20 (Thurs.)

--

June 28 (Fri.)

Aug. 2 (Fri.)July 29 (Mon.), 30 (Tues.)

July 30 (Tues.)

Aug. 7 (Wed.)Sept. 25 (Wed.)Sept. 18 (Wed.), 19 (Thurs.)

--

Sept. 30 (Mon.)Nov. 6 (Wed.)Oct. 30 (Wed.), 31 (Thurs.)

Oct. 31 (Thurs.)

Nov. 11 (Mon.)Dec. 24 (Tues.)Dec. 18 (Wed.), 19 (Thurs.)

--

Notes: 1. The time of release will be, in principle, as follows.

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (Outlook Report):

Dec. 27 (Fri.)To be announced

"The Bank's View" in the Outlook Report will be released immediately after relevant MPMs, and the full text at 2:00 p.m. on the next business day.

Summary of Opinions will be released at 8:50 a.m.

MPM Minutes will be released at 8:50 a.m.

2. The minutes of the December, 2018 MPM will be released on January 28 (Mon.), 2019.