Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Jan.) 

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Friday, February 23, 2018

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for January 2018 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 0.7 percent from the previous year. The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 0.8 percent from the previous year.

CY2010 = 100, %

2015

CY

2016

2017

2014

FY

2015

2016

2016/ Q3

Q4 2017/ Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4

2016/ Dec. 2017/ Jan.

Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan.

Preliminary Figures

0.7

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)Yearly change

Monthly (Quarterly) change

Index

-0.6

103.7

0.8

-0.5

103.8

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)

Finance and insurancedown: Financial services

Advertising services

Major groups・SubgroupsTransportation and postal activitiesToll roads

Road freight transportation down: Domestic air passenger transportation

down:

Leasing and rental

down: Leasing

Securities brokerage servicesup:

Ocean freight transportationup:Television advertising

Newspaper advertisingdown:

Magazine advertising

Other advertising services

Monthly differences of contribution to yearly changes

(%point)

Items

-0.06

-0.03 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02

National expressways

Door-to-door parcel delivery

Domestic air passenger transportation

Ocean tramp steamers*

-0.02

Industrial machinery leasing, Office equipment leasing, Leasing of machinery and equipment for commercial and other services

-0.01 -0.01 0.03

0.03 0.02 -0.01 -0.01

Television advertising (program sponsorships), Television advertising (spot advertising)

Newspaper advertising

Magazine advertising

Free newspaper and magazine advertising

Notes: 1."Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month. Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"

See the Notes 1. on page 4.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for January 2018 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight Index Previous month Yearly change Previous month Monthly change Previous month All items 1,000.0 103.7 104.3 0.7 0.8 -0.6 0.2 Finance and insurance Financial services Property and casualty insurance services 44.3 104.5 104.7 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.0 33.0 103.9 104.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.0 11.3 106.2 106.4 -1.0 -1.1 -0.2 0.1 Real estate services Office space rental Other space rental 72.1 99.9 r 99.9 1.5 r 1.4 0.0 r 0.6 43.8 28.3 96.9 104.4 r 96.8 104.8 1.8 1.0 r 1.8 1.1 0.1 -0.4 r 0.5 1.0 Transportation and postal activities Railroad passenger transportation Road passenger transportation Water passenger transportation International air passenger transportation Domestic air passenger transportation Railroad freight transportation Road freight transportation Ocean freight transportation Coastal and inland water freight transportation Marine cargo handling International air freight transportation Domestic air freight transportation Warehousing and storage Packing for freight Toll roads Services relating to water transport Airport & air traffic control and services relating to air transport Postal activities 186.7 105.7 106.2 1.3 1.6 -0.5 0.6 19.9 10.6 0.4 1.8 5.9 103.1 107.6 99.0 99.1 105.6 103.1 108.0 98.7 98.7 r 114.2 0.0 1.6 0.7 4.4 0.7 0.0 1.7 0.4 3.8 r 2.1 0.0 -0.4 0.3 0.4 -7.5 0.7 -2.0 0.0 1.3 r 8.3 0.9 76.2 103.9 107.9 101.9 108.3 0.8 1.6 -1.0 1.9 2.0 -0.4 -2.0 0.7 6.7 5.3 8.6 96.5 104.5 98.2 98.9 r 103.0 98.2 1.2 2.3 0.0 r 2.5 1.7 0.0 -2.4 1.5 0.0 r 0.7 0.1 0.0 1.0 0.5 104.9 104.5 107.9 105.4 16.9 -1.3 17.8 0.2 -2.8 -0.9 8.3 5.7 15.0 8.0 10.3 0.3 4.5 101.3 100.5 115.1 98.7 102.7 101.3 100.5 115.1 98.7 102.7 0.4 0.0 -0.1 0.4 -0.1 0.4 0.0 2.2 0.4 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10.8 110.0 110.0 5.9 5.9 0.0 0.0 Information and communications Fixed telecommunications services Mobile telecommunications services Access charges Broadcasting services Software development Other information services Internet based services Newspapers Publishing 237.8 100.1 100.3 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 33.3 17.9 6.0 101.7 82.9 74.4 101.7 82.9 74.4 0.2 -1.2 1.6 0.1 -1.2 1.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.3 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 79.8 70.5 104.7 99.7 104.7 99.7 0.6 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9.2 96.2 r 102.2 -4.7 r -5.4 -5.9 r 0.3 4.9 12.9 104.3 106.7 104.3 106.5 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 Leasing and rental Leasing Rental 60.7 94.7 r 94.8 -0.6 r -0.3 -0.1 r -0.3 48.7 12.0 91.0 109.8 91.2 r 109.4 -1.1 0.8 -0.5 0.6 -0.2 0.4 r -0.4 0.2 Advertising services Television advertising Newspaper advertising Magazine advertising Leaflet advertising Internet advertising Other advertising services 63.4 104.9 109.6 1.4 0.8 -4.3 0.7 20.2 8.7 3.9 7.2 6.8 16.6 107.5 101.5 87.8 103.1 115.4 104.0 121.6 98.4 94.7 103.1 114.8 r 105.0 0.7 7.1 7.1 0.0 -0.6 0.1 -0.9 5.0 10.2 0.0 -0.6 r 0.4 -11.6 3.2 -7.3 0.0 0.5 -1.0 0.4 1.1 6.8 0.0 0.7 r 0.0 Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight Index Previous month Yearly change Previous month Monthly change Previous month Other services Sewage disposal Waste disposal Motor vehicle repair and maintenance Machinery repair and maintenance Legal and accounting services Other professional services Civil engineering and architectural services Plant engineering Other technical services Employment services Temporary employment agency services Training and development services Building maintenance Security services Telemarketing Hotels Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes Laundry services 335.0 107.3 107.7 0.9 1.0 -0.4 0.0 7.4 18.4 104.2 114.9 104.2 114.9 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.5 38.3 104.7 104.3 104.7 104.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 43.7 3.0 101.2 103.9 101.2 103.9 0.1 0.7 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 27.6 19.2 12.6 126.3 107.7 99.0 r 126.5 107.7 98.9 3.0 1.5 -0.1 r 3.3 1.5 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.1 r 0.3 0.0 0.0 3.1 46.9 122.0 108.7 r 122.1 r 108.7 1.4 1.9 r 2.0

r 1.7 -0.1 0.0 r 0.5

r 0.1 3.0 35.9 14.9 5.2 13.9 8.0 8.4 107.2 99.0 108.0 102.9 119.3 104.8 102.5 107.2 99.0 108.0 102.9 r 129.0 104.8 102.5 0.0 0.4 3.9 0.7 -0.3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 3.8 0.7 r -0.1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -7.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 r -1.9 0.0 0.0 Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight Index Previous month Yearly change Previous month Monthly change Previous month All items (excluding International transportation) Transportation and postal activities (excluding International transportation) 989.9 103.8 104.3 0.8 0.7 -0.5 0.1 176.6 106.2 106.6 1.3 1.6 -0.4 0.6 International transportation 10.1 98.3 100.1 3.1 3.9 -1.8 1.5 Services Import Price Index Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis) Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis) 81.2 89.4 91.5 92.5 9.7 7.7 11.3 9.7 -11.3 1.1

-3.4 0.9 Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items:

"International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"

"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

110 108

(CY2010=100)

Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

106 104 102 100 98

96

CY 2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)

CY2010 = 100, %

Major group Subgroup Finance and insurance Yearly change Real estate services Office space rental Yearly changeYearly change Transportation and postal activities Yearly change Weight 44.3 ―― 72.1 ―― 43.8 ―― 186.7 ―― 2015 2016 2017 CY 105.1 104.8 104.7 1.1 -0.3 -0.1 96.3 97.5 99.0 0.8 1.2 1.5 92.3 93.8 96.0 0.9 1.6 2.3 104.7 103.8 105.0 0.8 -0.9 1.2 2016/ Dec. 2017/ Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan. 104.9 104.9 104.9 105.0 104.5 104.7 104.5 104.6 104.6 104.5 104.6 104.7 104.7 104.5 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 -0.4 98.5 98.4 98.1 98.7 98.9 99.0 98.8 99.2 99.0 99.0 99.2 99.3 99.9 99.9 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.9 2.0 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.6 1.4 1.5 95.1 95.2 95.4 95.6 95.8 96.0 96.0 96.2 96.0 96.3 96.3 96.3 96.8 96.9 2.3 2.1 2.5 3.0 2.8 2.5 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.8 104.5 104.3 104.2 104.7 104.4 104.7 104.9 105.3 105.7 105.0 105.5 105.6 106.2 105.7 -0.1 0.4 0.7 0.7 0.9 1.1 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.3 Jan. (Contribution to change*) （-0.02 %） （0.10 %） （0.07 %） （0.26 %） Major group

Subgroup

Yearly Yearly change change ―― ―― 70.5 ―― 60.7 ―― 0.4 1.1 100.1 0.0 97.5 1.5 0.3 1.6 99.7 -0.4 95.2 -2.4 0.3 1.2 99.7 0.0 94.9 -0.3 2016/ Dec. 0.6 1.9 99.7 0.0 95.1 -2.3 2017/ Jan. 0.4 1.3 99.7 0.0 95.3 -1.4 Feb. 0.5 1.6 99.7 0.0 95.0 -1.5 Mar. 0.6 1.7 99.7 0.0 95.1 -0.8 Apr. 0.7 2.0 99.7 0.1 95.0 -0.7 May 0.4 1.4 99.7 0.0 95.3 0.0 June 0.2 1.0 99.7 0.0 94.6 -0.5 July 0.2 1.0 99.7 0.0 94.7 -0.2 Aug. 0.2 0.9 99.7 0.0 94.6 -0.1 Sep. 0.1 1.0 99.6 -0.1 94.9 0.6 Oct. 0.0 1.1 99.6 -0.1 94.6 0.5 Nov. -0.1 0.5 99.7 0.0 95.1 0.7 Dec. 0.0 0.7 99.7 0.0 94.8 -0.3 2018/ Jan. 0.0 0.6 99.7 0.0 94.7 -0.6 Jan. (Contribution to change*) （0.00 %） （-0.04 %） Major group Other services Weight

2015 2016 2017

CYInformation and communicationsSoftware development

Leasing and rental Other information services Yearly Yearly change change

237.8

79.8

100.3

100.3

100.3

100.5

100.1

100.3

100.1

100.4

100.4

100.1

100.3

100.4

100.1

100.0

100.3

100.3

（0.01 %）

99.7

（0.05 %）

2016/ Dec. 2017/ Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan. Jan. (Contribution to change*) * Contribution to yearly change in All items Weight

Advertising services

2015 2016 2017

CY

Yearly Yearly Yearly change change change 63.4 ―― ―― ―― ―― 105.7 0.7 1.3 1.9 1.6 107.0 1.2 2.8 0.9 0.8 107.1 0.1 -0.3 1.1 1.6 108.7 0.6 2.6 0.9 1.2 103.5 -0.1 -0.9 0.9 1.0 106.9 3.0 5.3 1.0 1.4 114.4 2.8 4.6 1.2 1.6 108.3 0.7 0.9 1.0 1.1 106.3 -0.7 -0.5 1.1 1.5 106.6 -0.5 -0.3 1.1 1.5 106.1 -2.8 -6.0 1.0 2.0 101.1 -0.8 -1.3 1.1 1.8 106.4 1.0 0.4 1.2 1.8 107.5 -1.0 -2.6 1.0 2.2 108.8 -1.3 -2.8 1.1 1.9 109.6 0.8 -0.9 1.0 1.7 104.9 1.4 0.7 0.9 1.9 （0.09 %） （0.01 %）

107.0

107.3

107.7

107.7

106.8

107.7

107.3

107.4

107.4

107.7

107.9

107.7

105.3

106.2

106.6

107.4

106.3

（0.33 %）

（0.09 %）

