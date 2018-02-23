Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Jan.) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 12:57am CET

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Friday, February 23, 2018

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for January 2018 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 0.7 percent from the previous year. The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 0.8 percent from the previous year.

CY2010 = 100, %

2015

CY

2016

2017

2014

FY

2015

2016

2016/ Q3

Q4 2017/ Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4

2016/ Dec. 2017/ Jan.

Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan.

Preliminary Figures

0.7

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)Yearly change

Monthly (Quarterly) change

Index

-0.6

103.7

0.8

-0.5

103.8

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)

Finance and insurancedown: Financial services

Advertising services

Major groupsSubgroupsTransportation and postal activitiesToll roads

Road freight transportation down: Domestic air passenger transportation

down:

Leasing and rental

down: Leasing

Securities brokerage servicesup:

Ocean freight transportationup:Television advertising

Newspaper advertisingdown:

Magazine advertising

Other advertising services

Monthly differences of contribution to yearly changes

(%point)

Items

-0.06

-0.03 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02

National expressways

Door-to-door parcel delivery

Domestic air passenger transportation

Ocean tramp steamers*

-0.02

Industrial machinery leasing, Office equipment leasing, Leasing of machinery and equipment for commercial and other services

-0.01 -0.01 0.03

0.03 0.02 -0.01 -0.01

Television advertising (program sponsorships), Television advertising (spot advertising)

Newspaper advertising

Magazine advertising

Free newspaper and magazine advertising

Notes: 1."Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month. Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"

See the Notes 1. on page 4.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for January 2018 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

All items

1,000.0

103.7

104.3

0.7

0.8

-0.6

0.2

Finance and insurance Financial services

Property and casualty insurance services

44.3

104.5

104.7

-0.4

-0.2

-0.2

0.0

33.0

103.9

104.1

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0

11.3

106.2

106.4

-1.0

-1.1

-0.2

0.1

Real estate services Office space rental Other space rental

72.1

99.9

r 99.9

1.5

r

1.4

0.0

r

0.6

43.8 28.3

96.9 104.4

r 96.8

104.8

1.8 1.0

r

1.8 1.1

0.1 -0.4

r

0.5 1.0

Transportation and postal activities Railroad passenger transportation Road passenger transportation Water passenger transportation International air passenger transportation Domestic air passenger transportation Railroad freight transportation

Road freight transportation Ocean freight transportation

Coastal and inland water freight transportation Marine cargo handling

International air freight transportation Domestic air freight transportation Warehousing and storage Packing for freight

Toll roads

Services relating to water transport

Airport & air traffic control and services relating to air transport

Postal activities

186.7

105.7

106.2

1.3

1.6

-0.5

0.6

19.9

10.6

0.4

1.8

5.9

103.1

107.6

99.0

99.1

105.6

103.1

108.0

98.7

98.7

r 114.2

0.0

1.6

0.7

4.4

0.7

0.0

1.7

0.4

3.8

r

2.1

0.0

-0.4

0.3

0.4

-7.5

0.7

-2.0

0.0

1.3

r

8.3

0.9 76.2

103.9 107.9

101.9 108.3

0.8 1.6

-1.0 1.9

2.0 -0.4

-2.0 0.7

6.7 5.3 8.6

96.5 104.5 98.2

98.9 r 103.0

98.2

1.2 2.3 0.0

r

2.5 1.7 0.0

-2.4 1.5 0.0

r

0.7 0.1 0.0

1.0 0.5

104.9 104.5

107.9 105.4

16.9 -1.3

17.8 0.2

-2.8 -0.9

8.3 5.7

15.0

8.0

10.3

0.3

4.5

101.3

100.5

115.1

98.7

102.7

101.3

100.5

115.1

98.7

102.7

0.4

0.0

-0.1

0.4

-0.1

0.4

0.0

2.2

0.4

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

10.8

110.0

110.0

5.9

5.9

0.0

0.0

Information and communications Fixed telecommunications services Mobile telecommunications services Access charges

Broadcasting services Software development Other information services Internet based services Newspapers Publishing

237.8

100.1

100.3

0.0

0.0

-0.2

0.0

33.3 17.9 6.0

101.7 82.9 74.4

101.7 82.9 74.4

0.2 -1.2 1.6

0.1 -1.2 1.6

0.0 0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0 0.0

3.3

100.0

100.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

79.8 70.5

104.7 99.7

104.7 99.7

0.6 0.0

0.7 0.0

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

9.2

96.2

r 102.2

-4.7

r

-5.4

-5.9

r

0.3

4.9 12.9

104.3 106.7

104.3 106.5

0.6 0.3

0.6 0.1

0.0 0.2

0.0 0.0

Leasing and rental Leasing

Rental

60.7

94.7

r 94.8

-0.6

r

-0.3

-0.1

r

-0.3

48.7 12.0

91.0 109.8

91.2 r 109.4

-1.1 0.8

-0.5 0.6

-0.2 0.4

r

-0.4 0.2

Advertising services Television advertising Newspaper advertising Magazine advertising Leaflet advertising Internet advertising Other advertising services

63.4

104.9

109.6

1.4

0.8

-4.3

0.7

20.2

8.7

3.9

7.2

6.8

16.6

107.5

101.5

87.8

103.1

115.4

104.0

121.6

98.4

94.7

103.1

114.8

r 105.0

0.7

7.1

7.1

0.0

-0.6

0.1

-0.9

5.0

10.2

0.0

-0.6

r 0.4

-11.6

3.2

-7.3

0.0

0.5

-1.0

0.4

1.1

6.8

0.0

0.7

r

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

Other services Sewage disposal

Waste disposal

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance Machinery repair and maintenance Legal and accounting services Other professional services

Civil engineering and architectural services Plant engineering

Other technical services Employment services

Temporary employment agency services Training and development services Building maintenance

Security services Telemarketing Hotels

Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes Laundry services

335.0

107.3

107.7

0.9

1.0

-0.4

0.0

7.4 18.4

104.2 114.9

104.2 114.9

0.0 0.5

0.0 0.5

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

25.5 38.3

104.7 104.3

104.7 104.3

0.1 0.1

0.1 0.1

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

43.7 3.0

101.2 103.9

101.2 103.9

0.1 0.7

0.1 0.7

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

27.6 19.2 12.6

126.3 107.7 99.0

r 126.5

107.7 98.9

3.0 1.5 -0.1

r

3.3 1.5 -0.1

-0.2 0.0 0.1

r

0.3 0.0 0.0

3.1 46.9

122.0 108.7

r 122.1 r 108.7

1.4 1.9

  • r 2.0

  • r 1.7

-0.1 0.0

  • r 0.5

  • r 0.1

3.0

35.9

14.9

5.2

13.9

8.0

8.4

107.2

99.0

108.0

102.9

119.3

104.8

102.5

107.2

99.0

108.0

102.9

r 129.0

104.8

102.5

0.0

0.4

3.9

0.7

-0.3

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.4

3.8

0.7

r

-0.1

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-7.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

r -1.9

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

All items (excluding International transportation) Transportation and postal activities

(excluding International transportation)

989.9

103.8

104.3

0.8

0.7

-0.5

0.1

176.6

106.2

106.6

1.3

1.6

-0.4

0.6

International transportation

10.1

98.3

100.1

3.1

3.9

-1.8

1.5

Services Import Price Index

Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis) Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis)

81.2 89.4

91.5 92.5

9.7 7.7

11.3 9.7

  • -11.3 1.1

  • -3.4 0.9

Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items:

"International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"

"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

110 108

(CY2010=100)

Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

106 104 102 100 98

96

CY 2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)

CY2010 = 100, %

Major group

Subgroup

Finance and insurance

Yearly change

Real estate services

Office space rental

Yearly changeYearly change

Transportation and postal activities

Yearly change

Weight

44.3

――

72.1

――

43.8

――

186.7

――

2015 2016 2017

CY

105.1 104.8 104.7

1.1 -0.3 -0.1

96.3 97.5 99.0

0.8 1.2 1.5

92.3 93.8 96.0

0.9 1.6 2.3

104.7 103.8 105.0

0.8 -0.9 1.2

2016/ Dec. 2017/ Jan.

Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan.

104.9

104.9

104.9

105.0

104.5

104.7

104.5

104.6

104.6

104.5

104.6

104.7

104.7

104.5

-0.3

-0.2

-0.1

0.1

-0.2

0.0

-0.2

0.0

0.1

-0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

-0.4

98.5

98.4

98.1

98.7

98.9

99.0

98.8

99.2

99.0

99.0

99.2

99.3

99.9

99.9

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.9

2.0

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.6

1.4

1.5

95.1

95.2

95.4

95.6

95.8

96.0

96.0

96.2

96.0

96.3

96.3

96.3

96.8

96.9

2.3

2.1

2.5

3.0

2.8

2.5

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.1

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.8

104.5

104.3

104.2

104.7

104.4

104.7

104.9

105.3

105.7

105.0

105.5

105.6

106.2

105.7

-0.1

0.4

0.7

0.7

0.9

1.1

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.7

1.6

1.3

Jan. (Contribution to change*)

-0.02 %

0.10 %

0.07 %

0.26 %

Major group

Subgroup

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

――

――

70.5

――

60.7

――

0.4

1.1

100.1

0.0

97.5

1.5

0.3

1.6

99.7

-0.4

95.2

-2.4

0.3

1.2

99.7

0.0

94.9

-0.3

2016/ Dec.

0.6

1.9

99.7

0.0

95.1

-2.3

2017/ Jan.

0.4

1.3

99.7

0.0

95.3

-1.4

Feb.

0.5

1.6

99.7

0.0

95.0

-1.5

Mar.

0.6

1.7

99.7

0.0

95.1

-0.8

Apr.

0.7

2.0

99.7

0.1

95.0

-0.7

May

0.4

1.4

99.7

0.0

95.3

0.0

June

0.2

1.0

99.7

0.0

94.6

-0.5

July

0.2

1.0

99.7

0.0

94.7

-0.2

Aug.

0.2

0.9

99.7

0.0

94.6

-0.1

Sep.

0.1

1.0

99.6

-0.1

94.9

0.6

Oct.

0.0

1.1

99.6

-0.1

94.6

0.5

Nov.

-0.1

0.5

99.7

0.0

95.1

0.7

Dec.

0.0

0.7

99.7

0.0

94.8

-0.3

2018/ Jan.

0.0

0.6

99.7

0.0

94.7

-0.6

Jan. (Contribution to change*)

0.00 %

-0.04 %

Major group

Other services

Weight

2015 2016 2017

CYInformation and communicationsSoftware development

Leasing and rental

Other information services

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

237.8

79.8

100.3

100.3

100.3

100.5

100.1

100.3

100.1

100.4

100.4

100.1

100.3

100.4

100.1

100.0

100.3

100.3

0.01 %

99.7

0.05 %

2016/ Dec.

2017/ Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2018/ Jan.

Jan. (Contribution to change*)

* Contribution to yearly change in All items

Weight

Advertising services

2015 2016 2017

CY

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

63.4

――

――

――

――

105.7

0.7

1.3

1.9

1.6

107.0

1.2

2.8

0.9

0.8

107.1

0.1

-0.3

1.1

1.6

108.7

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.2

103.5

-0.1

-0.9

0.9

1.0

106.9

3.0

5.3

1.0

1.4

114.4

2.8

4.6

1.2

1.6

108.3

0.7

0.9

1.0

1.1

106.3

-0.7

-0.5

1.1

1.5

106.6

-0.5

-0.3

1.1

1.5

106.1

-2.8

-6.0

1.0

2.0

101.1

-0.8

-1.3

1.1

1.8

106.4

1.0

0.4

1.2

1.8

107.5

-1.0

-2.6

1.0

2.2

108.8

-1.3

-2.8

1.1

1.9

109.6

0.8

-0.9

1.0

1.7

104.9

1.4

0.7

0.9

1.9

0.09 %

0.01 %

107.0

107.3

107.7

107.7

106.8

107.7

107.3

107.4

107.4

107.7

107.9

107.7

105.3

106.2

106.6

107.4

106.3

0.33 %

0.09 %

The next monthly report will be released on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Bank of Japan published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 23:56:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/22Visionary Director Nathan Greno Joins Skydance Media’s Animation Studio
BU
02/22Alopex Clarifies Technical Disclosure on Nalunaq Project
AQ
02/22BRF BRASIL FOODS : Results - BRF‘s Net Revenue reaches R$8.9 billion in 4Q17 - 02/22/2018
PU
02/22PRESS-RELEASE : UC RUSAL announces executive changes
PU
02/22BARCLAYS : Investment Bank Paying Men Twice As Much As Women To Lose It Money
AQ
02/22UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Mandate in Relation to the Potential Acquisition or Disposal of Shares in Norilsk Nickel Pursuant to a Settlement Agreement with Interros Which May Constitute a Very Substantial Acquisition or Disposal of the Company
BU
02/22AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
02/22ASHBURTON VENTURES : Announces Options
AQ
02/22UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC :  Change in Executive Offices of Directors, Re-Designation of Director and Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
BU
02/22Cannabis Leads Two Sectors on the TSXV 2018 Top 50
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLSON COORS BREWING : MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
2HOTEL reports 39% and 37% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 4Q17
3Dick Griffin Named ABC Champion for 2017
4MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting
5SHARP CORPORATION : JAPAN'S SHARP DROPS SUIT AGAINST HISENSE OVER TV SALE IN NORTH AMERICA: Nikkei

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.