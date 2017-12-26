Log in
Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Nov.) 

0
12/26/2017 | 12:54am CET

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for November 2017 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 0.8 percent from the previous year. The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 0.7 percent from the previous year.

CY2010 = 100, %

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)

Yearly change

Monthly (Quarterly)

change

Index

Yearly change

Monthly (Quarterly)

change

Index

2014 2015 2016

CY

2.6 1.1 0.3

- - -

101.6 102.7 103.0

2.6 1.2 0.5

- - -

101.5 102.7 103.2

2014 2015 2016

FY

3.3 0.4 0.4

- - -

102.4 102.8 103.2

3.3 0.5 0.5

- - -

102.3 102.8 103.3

2016/ Q2

Q3

Q4

2017/ Q1

Q2

Q3

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.3

0.1

102.9

103.0

103.3

103.4

103.7

103.8

0.3

0.4

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.3

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.1

103.1

103.2

103.5

103.5

103.8

103.9

2016/ Oct.

Nov.

Dec. 2017/ Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.5

0.8

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.8

0.9

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.2

-0.5

0.3

0.7

-0.3

0.0

-0.1

0.3

-0.2

0.1

0.2

103.2

103.3

103.5

103.0

103.3

104.0

103.7

103.7

103.6

103.9

103.7

103.8

104.0

0.7

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.8

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.3

0.1

0.1

-0.6

0.4

0.7

-0.3

0.0

-0.1

0.3

-0.2

0.1

0.2

103.4

103.5

103.6

103.0

103.4

104.1

103.8

103.8

103.7

104.0

103.8

103.9

104.1

Nov.

Preliminary Figures

0.8

0.1

104.1

0.7

0.1

104.2

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

( All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes )

Other servicesMajor groupsSubgroups

Security services (except Alarm monitoring services)

-0.01 -0.01

down: Financial services

Advertising services

down:up:Real estate servicesup:Other space rentalLeasing and rentalInformation and communications

Finance and insurance

0.5

Monthly differences of contribution to yearly changes

(%point)

0.02 0.04 0.01

ItemsHotels

Help supply services (except Clerical support), Clerical support supply services

Architectural design services, Surface surveying

0.02

1.2

0.02

0.01

Warehouse space rental, Sales space rental

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Free newspaper and magazine advertising

Internet advertising

Magazine advertising

Television advertising (spot advertising)

0.03

-0.01

Newspaper advertising

-0.01

-0.01

Securities issuance, transfer and related services

Note: "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month.

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for November 2017 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

All items

1,000.0

104.1

104.0

0.8

0.8

0.1

0.2

Finance and insurance Financial services

Property and casualty insurance services

44.3

104.6

r 104.6

-0.2

r

0.0

0.0

r

0.1

33.0

104.0

r 104.1

0.0

r

0.2

-0.1

r

0.1

11.3

106.2

106.1

-0.7

-0.6

0.1

0.2

Real estate services Office space rental Other space rental

72.1

99.3

r

99.2

1.6

r

1.4

0.1

r

0.2

43.8 28.3

96.4 103.8

r 96.3 r 103.7

2.0 1.2

  • r 2.1

  • r 0.5

0.1 0.1

  • r 0.0

  • r 0.6

Transportation and postal activities Railroad passenger transportation Road passenger transportation Water passenger transportation International air passenger transportation Domestic air passenger transportation Railroad freight transportation

Road freight transportation Ocean freight transportation

Coastal and inland water freight transportation Marine cargo handling

International air freight transportation Domestic air freight transportation Warehousing and storage Packing for freight

Toll roads

Services relating to water transport Airport & air traffic control and services relating to air transport

Postal activities

186.7

105.6

r 105.5

1.7

r

1.6

0.1

r

0.5

19.9

10.6

0.4

1.8

5.9

102.4

110.2

98.7

97.4

105.4

103.1

110.1

99.0

97.2

103.8

0.0

1.4

0.0

2.9

2.2

0.0

1.3

0.3

2.5

-0.2

-0.7

0.1

-0.3

0.2

1.5

0.7

1.2

0.0

-2.3

-0.6

0.9 76.2

104.0 107.6

104.2 107.4

0.5 1.4

0.1 1.2

-0.2 0.2

-0.1 0.6

6.7 5.3 8.6

98.2 102.7 98.2

r 97.3 r 102.6

98.2

12.2 1.4 0.0

r r

16.7 1.2 0.0

0.9 0.1 0.0

r r

4.4 -0.8 0.0

1.0 0.5

99.6 99.7

97.7 102.1

12.5 0.3

15.2 1.2

1.9 -2.4

4.3 0.3

15.0

8.0

10.3

0.3

4.5

101.3

100.5

115.1

98.7

102.7

101.3

100.5

115.1

98.7

103.0

0.4

0.0

2.2

0.4

-0.1

0.4

0.0

2.2

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

10.8

110.0

110.0

5.9

5.9

0.0

0.0

Information and communications Fixed telecommunications services Mobile telecommunications services Access charges

Broadcasting services Software development Other information services Internet based services Newspapers Publishing

237.8

100.3

r 100.3

-0.1

r

0.0

0.0

r

-0.1

33.3 17.9 6.0

101.7 82.9 74.4

r 101.7 r 82.9

74.4

0.1 -1.2 1.6

r r

0.1 -1.2 1.6

0.0 0.0 0.0

r r

0.2 -1.2 0.0

3.3

100.0

100.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

79.8 70.5

104.8 99.7

r 104.9

99.6

0.6 0.0

r

1.1 -0.1

-0.1 0.1

r

-0.2 0.0

9.2

102.0

r 101.3

-5.1

r

-6.1

0.7

r

0.8

4.9 12.9

104.3 106.5

103.7 106.4

0.6 0.1

0.0 0.0

0.6 0.1

0.0 0.0

Leasing and rental Leasing

Rental

60.7

95.1

r

94.6

0.7

r

0.5

0.5

r

-0.3

48.7 12.0

91.6 109.0

91.0 r 109.1

0.8 0.3

r

0.4 0.7

0.7 -0.1

r

-0.4 0.1

Advertising services Television advertising Newspaper advertising Magazine advertising Leaflet advertising Internet advertising Other advertising services

63.4

108.8

107.5

-1.3

-1.0

1.2

1.0

20.2

8.7

3.9

7.2

6.8

16.6

121.1

97.3

88.7

103.1

114.0

105.0

115.9

98.7

89.8

103.1

114.8

105.1

-2.8

-0.5

-0.7

0.0

-0.8

-0.4

-2.6

-3.5

2.0

0.0

0.8

0.8

4.5

-1.4

-1.2

0.0

-0.7

-0.1

2.6

2.6

0.4

0.0

-1.6

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

Other services Sewage disposal

Waste disposal

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance Machinery repair and maintenance Legal and accounting services Other professional services

Civil engineering and architectural services Plant engineering

Other technical services Employment services

Temporary employment agency services Training and development services Building maintenance

Security services Telemarketing Hotels

Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes Laundry services

335.0

107.7

r 107.7

1.1

r

1.0

0.0

r

0.0

7.4 18.4

104.2 114.9

104.2 114.9

0.0 0.5

0.0 0.5

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.3

25.5 38.3

104.7 104.2

104.7 104.2

0.1 0.0

0.1 0.0

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

43.7 3.0

101.2 103.9

101.2 103.9

0.1 0.8

0.1 0.8

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

27.6 19.2 12.6

126.0 107.7 98.9

r 125.8

107.7 99.0

4.0 1.5 -0.2

r

4.3 1.5 -0.1

0.2 0.0 -0.1

r

0.0 0.6 0.0

3.1 46.9

122.0 108.6

122.2 r 108.6

2.4 1.9

r

3.8 2.2

-0.2 0.0

r

-0.2 0.3

3.0

35.9

14.9

5.2

13.9

8.0

8.4

107.2

99.0

108.0

102.9

131.5

104.8

102.5

107.2

99.0

107.0

102.9

r 132.9

104.8

102.5

0.0

0.4

3.8

0.7

2.0

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.4

3.1

0.7

r

-0.4

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.9

0.0

-1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

r

-0.2

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

All items (excluding International transportation) Transportation and postal activities

(excluding International transportation)

989.9

104.2

104.1

0.7

0.7

0.1

0.2

176.6

106.0

106.0

1.3

1.2

0.0

0.4

International transportation

10.1

98.6

r

97.8

9.7

r

12.7

0.8

r

2.8

Services Import Price Index

Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis) Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis)

90.5 r 89.9

28.4 r 38.1

0.7 r 7.8

91.7

90.2

16.5

19.6

1.7 1.9

Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items:

"International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"

"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

110

(CY2010=100)

Services Producer Price Index

108

Reference: Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

106

104

102

100

98

96

CY 2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)

CY2010 = 100, %

Major group

Subgroup

Finance and insurance

Yearly change

Real estate services

Office space rental

Yearly changeYearly change

Transportation and postal activities

Yearly change

Weight

44.3

――

72.1

――

43.8

――

186.7

――

2014 2015 2016

CY

104.0 105.1 104.8

3.3 1.1 -0.3

95.5 96.3 97.5

2.1 0.8 1.2

91.5 92.3 93.8

1.7 0.9 1.6

103.9 104.7 103.8

3.0 0.8 -0.9

2016/ Oct.

Nov.

Dec. 2017/ Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

104.6

104.8

104.9

104.9

104.9

105.0

104.5

104.7

104.5

104.6

104.6

104.5

104.6

104.6

-0.5

-0.4

-0.3

-0.2

-0.1

0.1

-0.2

0.0

-0.2

0.0

0.1

-0.1

0.0

-0.2

97.8

97.7

98.5

98.4

98.1

98.7

98.9

99.0

98.8

99.2

99.0

99.0

99.2

99.3

1.3

1.0

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.9

2.0

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.6

94.3

94.5

95.1

95.2

95.4

95.6

95.8

96.0

96.0

96.2

96.0

96.3

96.3

96.4

1.8

1.7

2.3

2.1

2.5

3.0

2.8

2.5

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.1

2.1

2.0

103.8

103.8

104.5

104.3

104.2

104.7

104.4

104.7

104.9

105.3

105.7

105.0

105.5

105.6

-0.6

-0.5

-0.1

0.4

0.7

0.7

0.9

1.1

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.7

Nov. (Contribution to change*)

-0.01 %

0.12 %

0.08 %

0.32 %

Major group

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

Weight

――

――

70.5

――

60.7

――

2014

CY

1.7

3.2

100.1

1.2

96.1

3.2

2015

0.4

1.1

100.1

0.0

97.5

1.5

2016

0.3

1.6

99.7

-0.4

95.2

-2.4

2016/ Oct.

0.7

2.0

99.7

0.0

94.1

-3.3

Nov.

0.7

2.1

99.7

0.0

94.4

-3.1

Dec.

0.6

1.9

99.7

0.0

95.1

-2.3

2017/ Jan.

0.4

1.3

99.7

0.0

95.3

-1.4

Feb.

0.5

1.6

99.7

0.0

95.0

-1.5

Mar.

0.6

1.7

99.7

0.0

95.1

-0.8

Apr.

0.7

2.0

99.7

0.1

95.0

-0.7

May

0.4

1.4

99.7

0.0

95.3

0.0

June

0.2

1.0

99.7

0.0

94.6

-0.5

July

0.2

1.0

99.7

0.0

94.7

-0.2

Aug.

0.2

0.9

99.7

0.0

94.6

-0.1

Sep.

0.1

1.0

99.6

-0.1

94.9

0.6

Oct.

0.0

1.1

99.6

-0.1

94.6

0.5

Nov.

-0.1

0.6

99.7

0.0

95.1

0.7

0.00 %

0.04 %

Other services

237.8

SubgroupNov. (Contribution to change*)Information and communicationsSoftware development

Leasing and rental

Other information services

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

79.8

99.3

100.9

99.7

102.0

100.0

103.6

100.3

103.8

100.4

104.2

100.3

104.0

100.1

104.1

100.1

104.2

100.3

104.8

100.5

105.5

100.3

105.1

100.1

104.5

100.4

104.7

100.4

104.8

100.4

105.1

100.3

104.9

100.3

104.8

-0.01 %

0.05 %

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

63.4

――

――

――

――

105.0

2.6

4.9

3.0

3.0

105.7

0.7

1.3

1.9

1.6

107.0

1.2

2.8

0.9

0.8

108.6

3.2

5.5

1.0

0.8

110.2

1.6

2.0

0.9

0.9

108.7

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.2

103.5

-0.1

-0.9

0.9

1.0

106.9

3.0

5.3

1.0

1.4

114.4

2.8

4.6

1.2

1.6

108.3

0.7

0.9

1.0

1.1

106.3

-0.7

-0.5

1.1

1.5

106.6

-0.5

-0.3

1.1

1.5

106.1

-2.8

-6.0

1.0

2.0

101.1

-0.8

-1.3

1.1

1.8

106.4

1.0

0.4

1.2

1.8

107.5

-1.0

-2.6

1.0

2.2

108.8

-1.3

-2.8

1.1

1.9

Nov. (Contribution to change*)

-0.09 %

* Contribution to yearly change in All items

The next monthly report will be released on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Bank of Japan published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 23:54:08 UTC.

