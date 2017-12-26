Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Nov.) 

Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for November 2017 )
The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 0.8 percent from the previous year. The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 0.7 percent from the previous year.
CY2010 = 100, %
|
All items
(Ref.) All items
(excluding International transportation)
|
Yearly change
|
Monthly (Quarterly)
change
|
Index
|
Yearly change
|
Monthly (Quarterly)
change
|
Index
|
2014 2015 2016
CY
|
2.6 1.1 0.3
|
- - -
|
101.6 102.7 103.0
|
2.6 1.2 0.5
|
- - -
|
101.5 102.7 103.2
|
2014 2015 2016
FY
|
3.3 0.4 0.4
|
- - -
|
102.4 102.8 103.2
|
3.3 0.5 0.5
|
- - -
|
102.3 102.8 103.3
|
2016/ Q2
Q3
Q4
2017/ Q1
Q2
Q3
|
0.1
0.2
0.4
0.7
0.8
0.8
|
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.1
|
102.9
103.0
103.3
103.4
103.7
103.8
|
0.3
0.4
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.7
|
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
0.1
|
103.1
103.2
103.5
103.5
103.8
103.9
|
2016/ Oct.
Nov.
Dec. 2017/ Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
|
0.5
0.3
0.5
0.5
0.8
0.9
0.8
0.8
0.7
0.6
0.8
0.9
0.8
|
0.3
0.1
0.2
-0.5
0.3
0.7
-0.3
0.0
-0.1
0.3
-0.2
0.1
0.2
|
103.2
103.3
103.5
103.0
103.3
104.0
103.7
103.7
103.6
103.9
103.7
103.8
104.0
|
0.7
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.8
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.6
0.5
0.7
0.8
0.7
|
0.3
0.1
0.1
-0.6
0.4
0.7
-0.3
0.0
-0.1
0.3
-0.2
0.1
0.2
|
103.4
103.5
103.6
103.0
103.4
104.1
103.8
103.8
103.7
104.0
103.8
103.9
104.1
|
Nov.
Preliminary Figures
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
104.1
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
104.2
Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December
( All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes )
Other servicesMajor groups・Subgroups
Security services (except Alarm monitoring services)
-0.01 -0.01
down: Financial services
down:up:Real estate servicesup:Other space rentalLeasing and rentalInformation and communications
Monthly differences of contribution to yearly changes
(%point)
0.02 0.04 0.01
ItemsHotels
Help supply services (except Clerical support), Clerical support supply services
Architectural design services, Surface surveying
0.02
1.2
0.02
0.01
Warehouse space rental, Sales space rental
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Free newspaper and magazine advertising
Internet advertising
Magazine advertising
Television advertising (spot advertising)
0.03
-0.01
Newspaper advertising
-0.01
-0.01
Securities issuance, transfer and related services
Note: "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month.
Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for November 2017 )
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous month
|
Yearly change
|
Previous month
|
Monthly change
|
Previous month
|
All items
|
1,000.0
|
104.1
|
104.0
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Finance and insurance Financial services
Property and casualty insurance services
|
44.3
|
104.6
|
r 104.6
|
-0.2
|
r
0.0
|
0.0
|
r
0.1
|
33.0
|
104.0
|
r 104.1
|
0.0
|
r
0.2
|
-0.1
|
r
0.1
|
11.3
|
106.2
|
106.1
|
-0.7
|
-0.6
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Real estate services Office space rental Other space rental
|
72.1
|
99.3
|
r
99.2
|
1.6
|
r
1.4
|
0.1
|
r
0.2
|
43.8 28.3
|
96.4 103.8
|
r 96.3 r 103.7
|
2.0 1.2
|
|
0.1 0.1
|
|
Transportation and postal activities Railroad passenger transportation Road passenger transportation Water passenger transportation International air passenger transportation Domestic air passenger transportation Railroad freight transportation
Road freight transportation Ocean freight transportation
Coastal and inland water freight transportation Marine cargo handling
International air freight transportation Domestic air freight transportation Warehousing and storage Packing for freight
Toll roads
Services relating to water transport Airport & air traffic control and services relating to air transport
Postal activities
|
186.7
|
105.6
|
r 105.5
|
1.7
|
r
1.6
|
0.1
|
r
0.5
|
19.9
10.6
0.4
1.8
5.9
|
102.4
110.2
98.7
97.4
105.4
|
103.1
110.1
99.0
97.2
103.8
|
0.0
1.4
0.0
2.9
2.2
|
0.0
1.3
0.3
2.5
-0.2
|
-0.7
0.1
-0.3
0.2
1.5
|
0.7
1.2
0.0
-2.3
-0.6
|
0.9 76.2
|
104.0 107.6
|
104.2 107.4
|
0.5 1.4
|
0.1 1.2
|
-0.2 0.2
|
-0.1 0.6
|
6.7 5.3 8.6
|
98.2 102.7 98.2
|
r 97.3 r 102.6
98.2
|
12.2 1.4 0.0
|
r r
16.7 1.2 0.0
|
0.9 0.1 0.0
|
r r
4.4 -0.8 0.0
|
1.0 0.5
|
99.6 99.7
|
97.7 102.1
|
12.5 0.3
|
15.2 1.2
|
1.9 -2.4
|
4.3 0.3
|
15.0
8.0
10.3
0.3
4.5
|
101.3
100.5
115.1
98.7
102.7
|
101.3
100.5
115.1
98.7
103.0
|
0.4
0.0
2.2
0.4
-0.1
|
0.4
0.0
2.2
0.4
0.2
|
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.3
|
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|
10.8
|
110.0
|
110.0
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Information and communications Fixed telecommunications services Mobile telecommunications services Access charges
Broadcasting services Software development Other information services Internet based services Newspapers Publishing
|
237.8
|
100.3
|
r 100.3
|
-0.1
|
r
0.0
|
0.0
|
r
-0.1
|
33.3 17.9 6.0
|
101.7 82.9 74.4
|
r 101.7 r 82.9
74.4
|
0.1 -1.2 1.6
|
r r
0.1 -1.2 1.6
|
0.0 0.0 0.0
|
r r
0.2 -1.2 0.0
|
3.3
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
79.8 70.5
|
104.8 99.7
|
r 104.9
99.6
|
0.6 0.0
|
r
1.1 -0.1
|
-0.1 0.1
|
r
-0.2 0.0
|
9.2
|
102.0
|
r 101.3
|
-5.1
|
r
-6.1
|
0.7
|
r
0.8
|
4.9 12.9
|
104.3 106.5
|
103.7 106.4
|
0.6 0.1
|
0.0 0.0
|
0.6 0.1
|
0.0 0.0
|
Leasing and rental Leasing
Rental
|
60.7
|
95.1
|
r
94.6
|
0.7
|
r
0.5
|
0.5
|
r
-0.3
|
48.7 12.0
|
91.6 109.0
|
91.0 r 109.1
|
0.8 0.3
|
r
0.4 0.7
|
0.7 -0.1
|
r
-0.4 0.1
|
Advertising services Television advertising Newspaper advertising Magazine advertising Leaflet advertising Internet advertising Other advertising services
|
63.4
|
108.8
|
107.5
|
-1.3
|
-1.0
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
20.2
8.7
3.9
7.2
6.8
16.6
|
121.1
97.3
88.7
103.1
114.0
105.0
|
115.9
98.7
89.8
103.1
114.8
105.1
|
-2.8
-0.5
-0.7
0.0
-0.8
-0.4
|
-2.6
-3.5
2.0
0.0
0.8
0.8
|
4.5
-1.4
-1.2
0.0
-0.7
-0.1
|
2.6
2.6
0.4
0.0
-1.6
0.0
Note: r: revised figures
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous month
|
Yearly change
|
Previous month
|
Monthly change
|
Previous month
|
Other services Sewage disposal
Waste disposal
Motor vehicle repair and maintenance Machinery repair and maintenance Legal and accounting services Other professional services
Civil engineering and architectural services Plant engineering
Other technical services Employment services
Temporary employment agency services Training and development services Building maintenance
Security services Telemarketing Hotels
Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes Laundry services
|
335.0
|
107.7
|
r 107.7
|
1.1
|
r
1.0
|
0.0
|
r
0.0
|
7.4 18.4
|
104.2 114.9
|
104.2 114.9
|
0.0 0.5
|
0.0 0.5
|
0.0 0.0
|
0.0 0.3
|
25.5 38.3
|
104.7 104.2
|
104.7 104.2
|
0.1 0.0
|
0.1 0.0
|
0.0 0.0
|
0.0 0.0
|
43.7 3.0
|
101.2 103.9
|
101.2 103.9
|
0.1 0.8
|
0.1 0.8
|
0.0 0.0
|
0.0 0.0
|
27.6 19.2 12.6
|
126.0 107.7 98.9
|
r 125.8
107.7 99.0
|
4.0 1.5 -0.2
|
r
4.3 1.5 -0.1
|
0.2 0.0 -0.1
|
r
0.0 0.6 0.0
|
3.1 46.9
|
122.0 108.6
|
122.2 r 108.6
|
2.4 1.9
|
r
3.8 2.2
|
-0.2 0.0
|
r
-0.2 0.3
|
3.0
35.9
14.9
5.2
13.9
8.0
8.4
|
107.2
99.0
108.0
102.9
131.5
104.8
102.5
|
107.2
99.0
107.0
102.9
r 132.9
104.8
102.5
|
0.0
0.4
3.8
0.7
2.0
2.0
0.0
|
0.0
0.4
3.1
0.7
r
-0.4
2.0
0.0
|
0.0
0.0
0.9
0.0
-1.1
0.0
0.0
|
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
r
-0.2
0.0
0.0
Note: r: revised figures
( References and Reference Indexes )
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous month
|
Yearly change
|
Previous month
|
Monthly change
|
Previous month
|
All items (excluding International transportation) Transportation and postal activities
(excluding International transportation)
|
989.9
|
104.2
|
104.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
176.6
|
106.0
|
106.0
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
International transportation
|
10.1
|
98.6
|
r
97.8
|
9.7
|
r
12.7
|
0.8
|
r
2.8
|
Services Import Price Index
Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis) Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis)
90.5 r 89.9
28.4 r 38.1
0.7 r 7.8
91.7
90.2
16.5
19.6
1.7 1.9
Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items:
"International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"
"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."
2. r: revised figures
( Developments in Price Index )
110
(CY2010=100)
Services Producer Price Index
108
Reference: Services Producer Price Index
Reference: Producer Price Index
106
104
102
100
98
96
CY 2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Major group
Subgroup
|
Finance and insurance
Yearly change
|
Real estate services
Office space rental
Yearly changeYearly change
|
Transportation and postal activities
Yearly change
|
Weight
|
44.3
|
――
|
72.1
|
――
|
43.8
|
――
|
186.7
|
――
|
2014 2015 2016
CY
|
104.0 105.1 104.8
|
3.3 1.1 -0.3
|
95.5 96.3 97.5
|
2.1 0.8 1.2
|
91.5 92.3 93.8
|
1.7 0.9 1.6
|
103.9 104.7 103.8
|
3.0 0.8 -0.9
|
2016/ Oct.
Nov.
Dec. 2017/ Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
|
104.6
104.8
104.9
104.9
104.9
105.0
104.5
104.7
104.5
104.6
104.6
104.5
104.6
104.6
|
-0.5
-0.4
-0.3
-0.2
-0.1
0.1
-0.2
0.0
-0.2
0.0
0.1
-0.1
0.0
-0.2
|
97.8
97.7
98.5
98.4
98.1
98.7
98.9
99.0
98.8
99.2
99.0
99.0
99.2
99.3
|
1.3
1.0
1.3
1.2
1.4
1.9
2.0
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.6
|
94.3
94.5
95.1
95.2
95.4
95.6
95.8
96.0
96.0
96.2
96.0
96.3
96.3
96.4
|
1.8
1.7
2.3
2.1
2.5
3.0
2.8
2.5
2.3
2.2
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.0
|
103.8
103.8
104.5
104.3
104.2
104.7
104.4
104.7
104.9
105.3
105.7
105.0
105.5
105.6
|
-0.6
-0.5
-0.1
0.4
0.7
0.7
0.9
1.1
1.5
1.4
1.4
1.5
1.6
1.7
|
Nov. (Contribution to change*)
|
（-0.01 %）
|
（0.12 %）
|
（0.08 %）
|
（0.32 %）
Major group
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
change
|
change
|
Weight
|
――
|
――
|
70.5
|
――
|
60.7
|
――
|
2014
|
CY
|
1.7
|
3.2
|
100.1
|
1.2
|
96.1
|
3.2
|
2015
|
0.4
|
1.1
|
100.1
|
0.0
|
97.5
|
1.5
|
2016
|
0.3
|
1.6
|
99.7
|
-0.4
|
95.2
|
-2.4
|
2016/ Oct.
|
0.7
|
2.0
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
94.1
|
-3.3
|
Nov.
|
0.7
|
2.1
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
94.4
|
-3.1
|
Dec.
|
0.6
|
1.9
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
95.1
|
-2.3
|
2017/ Jan.
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
95.3
|
-1.4
|
Feb.
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
95.0
|
-1.5
|
Mar.
|
0.6
|
1.7
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
95.1
|
-0.8
|
Apr.
|
0.7
|
2.0
|
99.7
|
0.1
|
95.0
|
-0.7
|
May
|
0.4
|
1.4
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
95.3
|
0.0
|
June
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
94.6
|
-0.5
|
July
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
94.7
|
-0.2
|
Aug.
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
94.6
|
-0.1
|
Sep.
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
94.9
|
0.6
|
Oct.
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
94.6
|
0.5
|
Nov.
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
95.1
|
0.7
|
（0.00 %）
|
（0.04 %）
|
Other services
237.8
SubgroupNov. (Contribution to change*)Information and communicationsSoftware development
|
Leasing and rental
|
Other information services
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
change
|
change
79.8
99.3
100.9
99.7
102.0
100.0
103.6
100.3
103.8
100.4
104.2
100.3
104.0
100.1
104.1
100.1
104.2
100.3
104.8
100.5
105.5
100.3
105.1
100.1
104.5
100.4
104.7
100.4
104.8
100.4
105.1
100.3
104.9
100.3
104.8
（-0.01 %）
（0.05 %）
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
63.4
|
――
|
――
|
――
|
――
|
105.0
|
2.6
|
4.9
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
105.7
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
107.0
|
1.2
|
2.8
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
108.6
|
3.2
|
5.5
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
110.2
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
108.7
|
0.6
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
103.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.9
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
106.9
|
3.0
|
5.3
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
114.4
|
2.8
|
4.6
|
1.2
|
1.6
|
108.3
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
106.3
|
-0.7
|
-0.5
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
106.6
|
-0.5
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
106.1
|
-2.8
|
-6.0
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
101.1
|
-0.8
|
-1.3
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
106.4
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
1.8
|
107.5
|
-1.0
|
-2.6
|
1.0
|
2.2
|
108.8
|
-1.3
|
-2.8
|
1.1
|
1.9
|
Nov. (Contribution to change*)
|
（-0.09 %）
|
* Contribution to yearly change in All items
The next monthly report will be released on Friday, January 26, 2018.