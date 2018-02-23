February 23, 2018
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (first round of 2018)
The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan held the "Meeting on Market Operations" (first round of 2018) in the following manner.
1. Outline
Date
February 22, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.
Place
The Head Office of the Bank of Japan
Participants
-
- Persons in charge of market issues of eligible counterparties for the Bank's market operations
-
- Director-General of the Financial Markets Department, Head of Market Operations Division, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market Infrastructure Division
2.
Contents
Bank of Japan published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 00:06:06 UTC.