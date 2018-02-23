Log in
Bank of Japan : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (first round of 2018) 

02/23/2018 | 01:07am CET

February 23, 2018

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (first round of 2018)

The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan held the "Meeting on Market Operations" (first round of 2018) in the following manner.

1. Outline

Date

February 22, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Place

The Head Office of the Bank of Japan

Participants

  • - Persons in charge of market issues of eligible counterparties for the Bank's market operations

  • - Director-General of the Financial Markets Department, Head of Market Operations Division, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market Infrastructure Division

2.

Contents

  • (1) Remarks by the Director-General of the Financial Markets Department

  • (2) Presentation by the Bank

    • - Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations by the Head of Market Operations Division

    • - Liquidity in JGB markets by the Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division

    • - Exploring interest rate benchmark reforms at home and abroad by the Head of Market Infrastructure Division

Bank of Japan published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 00:06:06 UTC.

