February 23, 2018

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (first round of 2018)

The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan held the "Meeting on Market Operations" (first round of 2018) in the following manner.

1. Outline

Date

February 22, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Place

The Head Office of the Bank of Japan

Participants

- Persons in charge of market issues of eligible counterparties for the Bank's market operations

- Director-General of the Financial Markets Department, Head of Market Operations Division, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market Infrastructure Division

2.

Contents